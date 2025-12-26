EXCLUSIVE: How Slaughtered Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy, 28, is 'Hanging by a Thread' After Finding Director and Wife's Bloodsoaked Bodies

Since her brother Nick, 32, has been arrested and charged with the murders, insiders say she has "gone to pieces."

Sources now describe Romy's emotional state as "astonishingly fragile" and "beyond raw" after she discovered the scene of the double-homicide of her parents.

One claimed: "Her sanity is truly hanging by a thread. A scene like that would test even the most hardened cop or paramedic, but for someone like Romy, who has seen nothing of that side of life, it is horrifying and totally destabilizing for her mind. Add in the horrifying fact that it was her parents' bodies, and she is now teetering on the brink."

"Her family is really worried she won't be able to cope long-term with the memories of what she witnessed."