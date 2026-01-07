Mystery Trader Made $400K Betting on Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro's Capture — and Online Sleuths Speculate 'It Could Be Barron Trump'

Once the account was created, it placed a series of bets, all of which were focused on the same topic: the United States military landing in Venezuela and getting Maduro out of power by January 31.

When the account began, the estimated probability of this happening, according to Polymarket, was six percent.

The account put $32,538 into Polymarket to bet on this.

Hours after Donald Trump announced the U.S. had invaded Venezuela and captured Maduro, the investment was worth $436,750, which was a return of 1,242 percent.