Major Win for Trump: Nobel Peace Prize Winner María Corina Machado Wants to 'Personally' Give Her 2025 Award to The Don After Capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro
Jan. 6 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump may get a Nobel Peace Prize after all.
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado said she would "love" to "personally" give the president her award after the capture of despot Nicolás Maduro, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Machado's comments came after Trump said "she doesn't have the respect within the country" to serve as president with Maduro in U.S. custody.
Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize
While Edmundo González Urrutia was elected president in 2024, Maduro, who has ruled as a dictator for more than a decade, refused to leave office. Since then, González has lived in exile in Spain while Machado, his ally, was banned from running against Maduro and has lived in hiding since 2024.
After winning the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025, Machado embarked on a bold plan to travel to Oslo to collect her award in person.
The plan required Machado's team to reach out and ask the White House not to "blow up" their boat as they traveled the same stretch of water where fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs have been targeted in deadly U.S. airstrikes.
Machado Says She'd 'Love' to Give Peace Prize to Trump
Now, despite hours of careful planning, donning disguises and risking her life to collect the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado said she would like to give the award to Trump.
It's no secret the 79-year-old wanted to be the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner. He shamelessly campaigned for the award and has continued to rage about not being selected, even while meeting with foreign leaders.
While speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday, January 5, Machado appeared to take notes from other dignitaries on how to win Trump over: flattery.
"Let me be very clear: as soon as I learned that we had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I dedicated to Trump because I knew at that point, he deserved it," Machado told Hannity. "And lot of people, most people said it was impossible to achieve what he has just done on Saturday, January 3rd. And so, I believe he deserved it."
Machado, who revealed she has not spoken to Trump since October 10, the day the winner was announced, noted the capture of Maduro is "a huge step for humanity."
When asked if she ever offered to give Trump her award, Machado said she's open to the idea.
"It hasn't happened yet, but I would certainly love to be able to personally tell him that we, the Venezuelan people – because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people – certainly want to give it to him and share it with him," Machado said.
Meanwhile, when Trump was asked on Saturday, January 3, whether or not he thought Machado could run Venezuela with Maduro in custody, the president shut down the idea.
Trump claimed it would be "very tough" for Machado, adding, "She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect within the country."
In response to Trump's remarks about Machado, Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, did not believe the president was being petty.
"Put on a lie detector, he probably isn’t a big fan because she stole his Nobel Prize," Montgomery told an outlet.
"If Trump were smart and he's really committed to winning the Nobel Prize, he would push hard for the installation of democracy in Venezuela – the installation of the properly elected opposition parties over the next month," he explained.