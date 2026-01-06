Major Win for Trump: Nobel Peace Prize Winner María Corina Machado Wants to 'Personally' Give Her 2025 Award to The Don After Capture of Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro

While Edmundo González Urrutia was elected president in 2024, Maduro, who has ruled as a dictator for more than a decade, refused to leave office. Since then, González has lived in exile in Spain while Machado, his ally, was banned from running against Maduro and has lived in hiding since 2024.

After winning the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025, Machado embarked on a bold plan to travel to Oslo to collect her award in person.

The plan required Machado's team to reach out and ask the White House not to "blow up" their boat as they traveled the same stretch of water where fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs have been targeted in deadly U.S. airstrikes.