Trump's Hot Mic Moment Exposed: Prez Heard Complaining to Netanyahu About Not Winning the Nobel Peace Prize During Awkward Exchange
Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is apparently still hung up on not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.
An embarrassing hot mic moment caught the president whining about not being given "credit" for his peacemaking efforts to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's rant was caught during a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the second phase of the Gaza-Israel ceasefire agreement.
Trump Still Raging About Nobel Peace Prize Snub
Despite the diplomatic issues at hand, Trump, 79, was seemingly more concerned with airing his grievances over the Nobel Peace Prize selection process.
A video shared on social media captured the president complaining about being passed over by the Nobel Committee, which awarded this year's honor to Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado.
In the footage, Trump was seated across from Netanyahu in the middle of a long table flanked by government officials.
"But to both of them, I said, 'We're gonna cut you off. No more trade,' then I put 200 percent tariffs on (and) the next day they called," Trump could be heard saying on the hot mic.
"35-years of fighting, and they, uh, stopped. Do I get credit for it? No," an annoyed Trump snapped.
The awkward moment continued as Trump raised his voice and drowned out Netanyahu's apparent attempt to interject as he repeated his baseless claim about ending eight wars.
Trump Branded a 'Narcissistic Child'
"They gave the Nob-I did 8 of them. How about India and Pakistan?" the controversial president said while looking at various individuals seated around the table. "So I did 8 of them... and then I'll tell you the rest of it."
Trump seemingly remembered cameras were present in the room and turned his attention away from Netanyahu to ask the press how they were doing.
While he quickly changed the subject by boasting about the group's progress on the Gaza-Israel ceasefire deal, social media users bashed him for acting like a self-centered "child."
"When your foreign policy is just a highlight reel in your own head. It's not peace, it's narcissism with selective memory," wrote one X user as another echoed, "He's a child. An evil, corrupt, stupid, lazy, narcissistic child."
Dozens more mocked Trump for continuing to praise himself over "imaginary achievements."
"Counting imaginary achievements like baseball stats, 8 imaginary wars, zero results," a user commented.
"People with class don't whine and demand prizes. If they are worthy, recognition may come; there are no guarantees. Trump has no class. He will never have any class," remarked another.
As Radar reported, it's no secret Trump is upset over losing the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Machado.
He shamelessly campaigned for the award, so much so the committee threw shade in his direction when announcing this year's winner.
After Trump warned it would be a "big insult" if he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker the Gaza-Israel ceasefire agreement, the committee chairman explained the award is given to those who exemplify "courage and integrity."
The chairman went on to announce Machado was chosen "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."