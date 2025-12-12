Nobel Peace Prize Winner Made Sure Trump 'Would Not Blow' Her Up While She Traveled to Receive Award... as Prez Faces Backlash Over Attacks on Alleged Drug Boats

Despite winning the prestigious award, which Trump, 79, shamelessly campaigned for, Machado, 58, couldn't simply hop on a plane to collect her prize as she's been barred from leaving the country by President Nicolás Maduro's brutal regime.

Still determined to make it to Oslo so she could receive the honor in person, Machado reportedly spent two months planning the risky, multi-step journey to Norway, which included donning disguises to avoid being detected leaving the country.

While Machado prepared for the trip, which included passing through 10 military checkpoints, there was a heightened concern that the U.S., not Maduro's regime, would launch an attack on her boat.