Ohio Double Murder Bombshell: Eerie Surveillance Video Shows Mysterious 'Person of Interest' Walking in an Alley the Night Dentist Spencer Tepe and Wife Monique Were Shot Dead
Jan. 6 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Police have released video footage of a person of interest in the gruesome killings of an Ohio dentist and his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bodies of Spencer Tepe, 37, and wife, Monique Tepe, 39, were discovered in their Columbus home last week. Their two young children were also found crying and unharmed inside the house.
Police Release Video and Ask For Help
The couple was discovered on Tuesday, December 30, after co-workers became concerned when Spencer failed to show up for work at his dental office.
Responding police soon found the slain couple on the second floor of their home. Spencer had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while Monique had at least one to the chest. Three 9mm shell casings were also discovered.
Officials say there were no obvious signs of forced entry, and no firearm was found at the scene. At this time, authorities do not believe the incident was a murder-suicide.
Monday evening, police released a video showing a person of interest walking in the alley near the Tepe's home. The unknown person was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants. They kept their hands in their pocket and walked with their head down and covered.
Detectives believe the murders occurred sometime between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. on the morning of December 30th.
'Our Entire Lives are Never Going to be the Same'
The Tepes were just weeks away from celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Family members are struggling to come to terms with the brutality.
"Our entire lives are never going to be the same again," Rob Misleh, Spencer Tepe’s brother-in-law, told WSYX ABC 6.
The Tepes kids, a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, are now in the care of relatives.
"The children are doing well," Misley said. "They're young, so they're not quite aware. They're getting all the love and attention they possibly can at the moment. The support our family has received has been bigger than a village."
Concerned Friends and Co-Workers Called 911
Spencer and Monique's bodies were initially found after several coworkers drove to the home to check on them. Athens Dental Depot owner, Dr. Mark Valrose, told 911 operators Spencer had not told anyone he wouldn't be at work that day.
Upon arrival, no one responded to repeated knocks on their door, but children could be heard crying inside the house. That's when one of the people saw Spencer's body near a bed.
"There is a body inside," The person told 911 operators. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead."
Help for The Children Left Behind
A GoFundMe set up for the kids by the couple's cousin has already raised more than $150,000. In the plea for help, Audrey Mackie shared: "Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique Tepe. They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others.
"Their presence was as big as their hearts! Monique’s charm and infectious smile lit up every room. She was warm with a strength that inspired everyone around her. Spencer was the soul of every gathering—grand in personality, yet calm, steady, and kind. Together, they were truly remarkable inside and out. They were a solid pair with a bright future.
"They were the proud parents of two beautiful children, and every day they showed up with unwavering love and devotion to their family."