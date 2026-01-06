Ohio Double Murder Bombshell: Eerie Surveillance Video Shows Mysterious 'Person of Interest' Walking in an Alley the Night Dentist Spencer Tepe and Wife Monique Were Shot Dead

Police have released video footage of a person of interest in the gruesome killings of an Ohio dentist and his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The bodies of Spencer Tepe, 37, and wife, Monique Tepe, 39, were discovered in their Columbus home last week. Their two young children were also found crying and unharmed inside the house.

Police Release Video and Ask For Help

Source: Rob Misleh The slain couple were discovered in their home last week.

The couple was discovered on Tuesday, December 30, after co-workers became concerned when Spencer failed to show up for work at his dental office. Responding police soon found the slain couple on the second floor of their home. Spencer had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while Monique had at least one to the chest. Three 9mm shell casings were also discovered. Officials say there were no obvious signs of forced entry, and no firearm was found at the scene. At this time, authorities do not believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Monday evening, police released a video showing a person of interest walking in the alley near the Tepe's home. The unknown person was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants. They kept their hands in their pocket and walked with their head down and covered. Detectives believe the murders occurred sometime between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. on the morning of December 30th.

'Our Entire Lives are Never Going to be the Same'

Source: Columbus Division of Police/Facebook Police are asking anyone with tips to contact them.

The Tepes were just weeks away from celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Family members are struggling to come to terms with the brutality. "Our entire lives are never going to be the same again," Rob Misleh, Spencer Tepe’s brother-in-law, told WSYX ABC 6. The Tepes kids, a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, are now in the care of relatives. "The children are doing well," Misley said. "They're young, so they're not quite aware. They're getting all the love and attention they possibly can at the moment. The support our family has received has been bigger than a village."

Concerned Friends and Co-Workers Called 911

Source: wsxy Police found their two young children inside.

Spencer and Monique's bodies were initially found after several coworkers drove to the home to check on them. Athens Dental Depot owner, Dr. Mark Valrose, told 911 operators Spencer had not told anyone he wouldn't be at work that day. Upon arrival, no one responded to repeated knocks on their door, but children could be heard crying inside the house. That's when one of the people saw Spencer's body near a bed. "There is a body inside," The person told 911 operators. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead."

Help for The Children Left Behind

Source: Rob Misleh Spencer Tepe's dentist co-workers and friends became concerned when he didn't show up for work.