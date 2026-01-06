Ana Navarro Claims Trump's 'Ego' Was the Driving Force Behind Shock Capture Of Nicolás Maduro — 'He Doesn’t Give A Damn About The Venezuelan People'

"I think this is a lot about Donald Trump's ego. I think he thought it was going to be easier to get rid of Maduro," Navarro raged about the president's motives.

Unlike the opinion of some of her Democrat counterparts, the political strategist shared, "I don't think this is regime change because the regime is still there. He got rid of the head. He got rid of the titular head, which is Maduro, and he gets the biggest trophy there is," Navarro said of Trump while noting that Maduro's vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, is now the interim leader of Venezuela.

Navarro also huffed "Donald Trump gives a damn about drugs," referring to how the president said the top reason for going after Maduro was because he was running a narco state, pumping illegal drugs such as fentanyl and cocaine into the U.S., resulting in the deaths of thousands of Americans.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on the day of Maduro's arrest that he and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been indicted in the Southern District of New York and charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and several machine gun-related counts. The dictator professed his innocence during a Monday arraignment.