Nicolás Maduro Pleads Not Guilty During First Court Appearance — After Trump Launched 'Secret' Mission to Capture Venezuelan Dictator

Just a few minutes after noon Eastern time, Maduro was led into the federal courtroom in New York. He was dressed in an orange shirt with a blue shirt over it, beige pants, and orange slippers, and shook hands with his lawyer before taking a seat.

Maduro’s wife was led to her seat immediately afterward. Both put on headsets to hear the proceedings as they are translated.

Appearing before Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Maduro said in Spanish: "I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country."

On Saturday, President Trump ordered what he described as a "large-scale air strike" on Caracas, Venezuela, in the early hours of the morning, with at least seven explosions reported around 2 a.m. ET. Roughly two hours later, Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and Flores had been captured.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote.