Donald Trump Posts Shocking Photo of Captured Venezuelan President Blindfolded and In Handcuffs Aboard U.S. Warship After Maduro and His Wife Were Taken By the US

President Donald Trump has shared a photo he said showed captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima, escalating tensions following a U.S. military operation in Venezuela, RadarOnline.com can report.

The image, shared on Trump's Truth Social account, depicts Maduro wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants, with what appear to be headphones and dark glasses placed over his eyes. He is holding a water bottle and appears to be handcuffed.

Trump confirmed earlier in an interview with Fox News that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were aboard the USS Iwo Jima and en route to New York.