'Sick and Tired': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Capture of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro and Calls Out Trump for Failing to Put America First

After Maduro's arrest on January 3, Greene went off on several tirades on X, claiming the majority of drugs coming into the U.S. do so via Mexico and that Trump was ordering a regime change under the guise of stopping the narcotics flow.

"If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs, then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?" she asked.

"The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran," Greene continued.

The now-former congresswoman raged at both Republicans and Democrats.

"Americans' disgust with our own government’s never-ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it, and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end," Greene noted.

In a separate post, she raged, "If it was about drugs killing Americans, they would be bombing Mexican cartels."

Greene sneered with sarcasm in another post, seething, "We are 'running' Venezuela now. America First!!!"