'Sick and Tired': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Capture of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro and Calls Out Trump for Failing to Put America First
Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene proved once again how far her views have drifted from Donald Trump after she blasted the president's decision to arrest Venezuela's narco-terrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former MAGA queen, 51, claimed Trump, 79, betrayed his promise to put America first and said she doesn't consider Venezuela to be "our neighborhood," with Greene griping how she's "sick and tired" of Washington, D.C. politics.
'Our Neighborhood' Doesn't Include Venezuela
Greene complained during a Sunday, January 4, appearance on NBC's Meet the Press that Trump "campaigned on Make America Great Again, that we thought was putting America first."
"I want to see domestic policy be the priority that helps Americans afford life after four disastrous years of the Biden administration,” she moaned to moderator Kristen Welker. Greene wanted the president to focus on such issues as jobs, the economy, and health care.
"We don’t consider Venezuela our neighborhood," the Georgia Republican huffed. "Our neighborhood is right here in the 50 United States, not in the Southern Hemisphere."
'America First Is Strictly for American People'
"This is the same Washington playbook that we are so sick and tired of that doesn't serve the American people, that actually serves the big corporations, the banks, and the oil executives," Greene groused about the removal of Maduro by an elite Delta Force team in Caracas, Venezuela.
She added, "My understanding of America First is strictly for the American people."
Greene's comments came one day before her final day in Congress on Monday, January 5.
She announced her resignation from the House of Representatives on November 21, 2025, after major clashes with Trump over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, foreign policy, and other issues she didn't consider "MAGA." Greene also claimed Trump threatened to primary her with a competing Republican candidate in the 2026 midterms.
Maduro's Controversial Arrest
The United States Department of Justice indicted Maduro in March 2020 on charges of drug trafficking and terrorism.
After an initial $15million reward was offered for information leading to his arrest, Trump's State Department upped it to $50million in August 2025.
The president made it clear he was moving in on Maduro's drug trafficking operations, starting in September 2025, having the Department of War target and blow up boats filled with narcotics heading from Venezuela to the U.S., saying fentanyl and other drugs kill thousands of Americans annually.
The deposed leader made his first court appearance in New York City on Monday, telling a federal judge, "I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants About Marudo's Arrest
After Maduro's arrest on January 3, Greene went off on several tirades on X, claiming the majority of drugs coming into the U.S. do so via Mexico and that Trump was ordering a regime change under the guise of stopping the narcotics flow.
"If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs, then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?" she asked.
"The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran," Greene continued.
The now-former congresswoman raged at both Republicans and Democrats.
"Americans' disgust with our own government’s never-ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it, and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end," Greene noted.
In a separate post, she raged, "If it was about drugs killing Americans, they would be bombing Mexican cartels."
Greene sneered with sarcasm in another post, seething, "We are 'running' Venezuela now. America First!!!"