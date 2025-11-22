Your tip
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Done! 'Heartbroken' Congresswoman Resigns After Being 'Called a Traitor and Threatened' by Donald Trump

Composite photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'going back to the people' she loves.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 9:23 p.m. ET

In a shocking twist of events, Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced she is resigning amid butting heads with Donald Trump over Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She confirmed her resignation date is effective January 5, 2026, noting she's "always been despised in DC and never fit in."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claimed Americans Are Being 'Used'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'nothing ever gets better for the common American.'

Greene alleged Americans are "used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political parties" in every election cycle "in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more."

"And the results are always the same," she noted. "No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

She cited examples, such as debt continuing to "get higher," small businesses "getting swallowed" by big corporations, the power of the dollar continuing to get lower, and more.

"The average American family can no longer survive on a single breadwinner's income as both parents must work in order to simply survive," she shared. "And today, many in my children's generation feel hopeless for their future and don't think they will ever realize the American dream, which breaks my heart."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Alleges She 'Fought' For Trump to Be Elected

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed 'loyalty should be a two-way street.'

Greene then lamented over why she ran for Congress, confirming she "fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America first," making sure to remind her followers she has "one of the most conservative voting records in Congress."

After discussing the recent government shutdown and her issues with it, as well as bills she supported that she felt reflected Trump's Executive Orders, Greene concluded that "many common Americans are no longer easily convinced by paid political propaganda spokespersons and consultants on TV and paid shills on social media obediently serving with cult-like conviction to force others to swallow the political party talking points."

As her resignation note continued, she alleged she "fought harder than almost any other elected Republican to elect" Trump and even left her mother's side as her father had brain surgery to fly to DC to defend him and vote no against the Democrats' second impeachment in 2021.

While she feels she never wavered, she noted "loyalty should be a two-way street."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Insisted Her 'Self-Worth Is Not Defined By a Man'

Source: @mtgreene/X

Marjorie Taylor Greene called what happened to her from Donald Trump 'hurtful.'

Greene turned her attention to Trump and their recent issues over the Epstein files, stating, "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men, should result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."

While she said it's "hurtful," Greene insisted her "life is filled with happiness" and her "convictions remained unchanged" as her "self-worth is not defined by a man."

"I have never valued power, titles, or attention in spite of all the wrong assumptions about me," she elaborated, calling them "meaningless" and "empty traps that hold too many people in Washington."

Greene also claimed her "only goal and desire has ever been to hold the Republican Party accountable for the promises it makes to the American people and put America first."

Along the way, she noted she's gotten "years of nonstop... personal attacks, slander" and more.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Was 'Cast Aside by MAGA'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene said there is 'no plan' to 'save the world.'

The controversial congresswoman said this has been "unfair and wrong" to both her family and district.

"I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms," she added. "And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me."

While she noted it's "so absurd" and "completely unserious," she admitted she refuses to be a "battered wife."

"If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc... then many common Americans have been cast aside as well," she noted. "There is no 'plan to save the world' or insane 4D chess game being played."

Greene concluded her resignation message with the following: "When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington's machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I'll be there by their side to rebuild it.

"Until then I'm going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead."

