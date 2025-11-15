Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

MAGA Meltdown: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Epstein Files Dispute Pushed Trump 'Over the Edge' After He Withdraws Support

Composite photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene said former President Donald Trump has gone “over the edge.”

Profile Image

Nov. 15 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A political rift between Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene escalated publicly as the Georgia Republican accused the president of trying to block the release of the Epstein files and retaliating against her for supporting their disclosure, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

MTG vs. Trump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
maga meltdown marjorie taylor greene epstein files donald trump
Source: MEGA

Greene accused Trump of trying to stop the files from being released and targeting her to intimidate other Republicans.

Greene, once one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, wrote on X that the fight over the documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein has pushed the former president "over the edge". She claimed Trump is "fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out" and is now targeting her to intimidate other Republicans ahead of a crucial vote.

"And of course he's coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files," she said.

The dispute surfaced as the House edges closer to a vote on a discharge petition — a rarely used tactic that allows lawmakers to bypass House leadership and force a floor vote if a majority of members sign on.

So far, all House Democrats and four Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Greene — have endorsed the petition seeking to release the Epstein files. The White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson are lobbying aggressively against the move.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X/@RepMTG
Article continues below advertisement

Posting Receipts

maga meltdown marjorie taylor greene epstein files donald trump
Source: MEGA

The White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson are lobbying against the release.

Greene also posted screenshots of text messages she says she sent to Trump or his advisers, urging him to support the release of the thousands of pages of documents, interviews, hard drives, and records linked to Epstein. In one, she wrote: "Stop ignoring the women."

Her comments came shortly after Trump announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support for her — though he attributed the decision to personal frustrations rather than the Epstein matter.

"…all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Trump wrote, claiming their tensions began when he alerted her to a poll suggesting she should not run for higher office. He added that she was "at 12%, and didn't have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn't about to get!)."

Trump further claimed Greene "is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore," adding, "I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day," and suggested he would support a primary challenger in her Georgia district.

Trump and the Epstein Files

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Vladimir Putin

EXCLUSIVE: Vladimir Putin's 'Sex War' Exposed — How Russian Despot Has Teamed Up With China to Run Honeytrap Ring That Aims to Penetrate West's Nuclear Secrets

Photo of Michelle Obama

'Don't Waste My Time!' Michelle Obama Explodes Over 2028 Pressure, Claims America's 'Not Ready for a Woman' President

maga meltdown marjorie taylor greene epstein files donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support for Greene.

Greene fired back, saying Trump "attacked me and lied about me", insisting she has not been calling him. "I did send these text messages today. Apparently, this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files."

Trump also criticized Rep. Massie on Friday, calling him a "loser", though he made no reference to the documents.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.