MAGA Meltdown: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Epstein Files Dispute Pushed Trump 'Over the Edge' After He Withdraws Support

Greene, once one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, wrote on X that the fight over the documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein has pushed the former president "over the edge". She claimed Trump is "fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out" and is now targeting her to intimidate other Republicans ahead of a crucial vote.

"And of course he's coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files," she said.

The dispute surfaced as the House edges closer to a vote on a discharge petition — a rarely used tactic that allows lawmakers to bypass House leadership and force a floor vote if a majority of members sign on.

So far, all House Democrats and four Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Greene — have endorsed the petition seeking to release the Epstein files. The White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson are lobbying aggressively against the move.