EXCLUSIVE: Revealed – The Desperate 10-Word Offer Queen Elizabeth Made to Meghan Markle to Try and Stop Megxit... Which Duchess is Now Taking Advantage Of

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, has revealed the late monarch – who died in 2022 at age 96 – made a striking 10-word offer to ease Meghan's transition into the family, one the Duchess is now acting on years later.

Burrell said: "There is no doubt in my mind that she didn't want Harry and Meghan to leave. She did not want 'Megxit' as it was dubbed, as she knew they would be estranged from her world."

"The Queen even said to Meghan, 'You can go back to acting if you want to.' She was willing to bend the rules for Meghan, and offered to talk to her whenever she had any problems."

Markle recently agreed to film a short self-referential cameo in Close Personal Friends, marking her first return to screen work since leaving Suits before her 2018 marriage.