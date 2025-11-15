Britney Spears Spends 'Calabasas Nights' in Bed With Kim and Khloé Kardashian During a Surprise Hangout
Nov. 15 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Britney Spears sparked buzz after appearing in a pair of intimate selfies alongside Kim and Khloé Kardashian, marking an unexpected reunion between the pop star and the famous reality-TV family, RadarOnline.com can report.
The images, shared to Instagram on Friday, November 15, show the trio lounging in bed during what Kim described as "Calabasas nights".
'Calabasas Nights'
Spears, 43, was joined by her longtime manager Cade Hudson during the visit to Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home.
The first photo, posted on Kim's Instagram Stories, shows the SKIMS founder posing with her signature pout while Spears sticks out her tongue in a playful moment.
A second image — snapped by Hudson — captures all four sitting close together against a backdrop of soft pink mood lighting.
Kim appeared relaxed in a black robe with her hair slicked into a bun, while Khloé wore Christmas-themed pajamas and styled her hair in loose waves. Spears donned a yellow-and-white outfit during the cozy gathering.
Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian
Although the late-night hangout surprised fans, it wasn't the first time Spears and Kim Kardashian crossed paths. Their friendship dates back to the early 2000s, and Kim publicly expressed support for the pop star after the release of the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing," adding, "It can really break even the strongest person. No one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment."
Reports also circulated in 2021 that Kim sought to help Spears push back against her 13-year conservatorship.
An insider claimed, "She reached out to Britney as soon as she read her [court] statement," and said Kim told Spears she would support her "battle" in any way possible. The source added, "Britney has given the green light to let Kim help in whatever capacity she can and asked her to email her lawyer, Samuel Ingham. She really appreciates her support." Spears' conservatorship was ultimately terminated later that year.
The two celebrities were last photographed together at a 2012 Grammy Awards party. However, both have maintained connections with mutual friend Paris Hilton.
Concern Over Spears
The new reunion arrives amid growing public concern for Spears, whose recent social media posts have shown bruises, bandages, and a wrapped knee.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Toxic pop star attempted to downplay the injuries, telling followers: "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend's house ... it was horrible ... [my knee] snaps out now and then, not sure if it's broken but for now it's snapped in!!! Thank u god."
One insider claimed alcohol use has contributed to these incidents, saying, "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing… chugging wine or cocktails… then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."