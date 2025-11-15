EXCLUSIVE: Truth About the 'Brutal' Body Language 'Henpecked' Husband Prince Harry Is Now Displaying Around Meghan Markle

Markle beamed for cameras while Harry appeared tense and serious, walking slightly ahead of her as they made their entrance to the James Bond-themed bash.

Body language expert Judi James said Harry's stance and expression reflected a "serious and focused" attempt to protect his wife from media scrutiny. She said their body language at the party was "more old-school A-list, with a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Meghan along like her personal bodyguard."

She added: "In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in 'Spare' mode here.

"Harry's expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here, although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power, and with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press."