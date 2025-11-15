Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Truth About the 'Brutal' Body Language 'Henpecked' Husband Prince Harry Is Now Displaying Around Meghan Markle

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Experts claimed Prince Harry showed submissive, uneasy signs near Meghan Markle during Kris Jenner's bash.

Nov. 15 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has been reduced to the role of a "subservient, bodyguard-like" role to Meghan Markle as she embarks on resurrecting her acting "career," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Experts say henpecked husband Harry's body language showed he was being treated like one of his wife's staff members as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos's Beverly Hills mansion, where they joined a star-studded guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Adele and other A-listers.

Harry: The 'Subservient, Bodyguard-Like' Husband

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry looked tense and serious at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

Markle beamed for cameras while Harry appeared tense and serious, walking slightly ahead of her as they made their entrance to the James Bond-themed bash.

Body language expert Judi James said Harry's stance and expression reflected a "serious and focused" attempt to protect his wife from media scrutiny. She said their body language at the party was "more old-school A-list, with a rather serious and focused-looking Harry towing Meghan along like her personal bodyguard."

She added: "In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in 'Spare' mode here.

"Harry's expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here, although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power, and with his hand gripped around Meghan's in a similar 'Big Paw' Travis grasp that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press."

Friends 'Concerned' by Deferential Role

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Experts said he acted more like Meghan’s bodyguard than her husband.

According to royal sources, Harry's behavior has sparked concern among friends who believe his role beside Markle has become increasingly deferential.

One insider said: "Harry has gone from being the spare heir to being treated like his wife's shield in public. Every move he makes seems to revolve around protecting Meghan, and it shrieks of him being subservient to her as she chases her dreams of being an A-lister.

"It's as though he's taken on the job of her bodyguard rather than husband."

Observers at the birthday bash added Harry appeared "guarded and withdrawn" compared with his wife, who was "radiant and relaxed."

One attendee said: "Harry seemed to be scanning the crowd constantly. Meghan looked like she was enjoying herself, but he was on edge – like he was there to keep her safe rather than have fun."

Taking a Back Seat for Her A-Lister Dreams

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan smiled for cameras while Harry stayed quiet and watchful.

The outing came days after Markle confirmed she will return to acting with a cameo as herself in Close Personal Friends, alongside Lily Collins and Brie Larson.

A Hollywood source said: "Harry's role at these events is now purely to support Meghan. He's not there as a royal anymore – he's part of her brand. That's what makes it look like he's taking a back seat."

At the party, Markle wore a sleek black wrap skirt and skintight top, pairing the look with her signature smile and lowered gaze.

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Onlookers noticed he seemed on edge while she enjoyed the night.

Harry, by contrast, looked somber in a tuxedo and poppy pin for Remembrance Day – his demeanor a world away from the carefree energy of Meghan's Hollywood return.

One royal insider said: "He's the man who once fought the press – now he's the man standing between his wife and the flashbulbs. It's pathetic."

