EXCLUSIVE: Vladimir Putin's 'Sex War' Exposed — How Russian Despot Has Teamed Up With China to Run Honeytrap Ring That Aims to Penetrate West's Nuclear Secrets

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are waging a secret "sex war" on the West – by deploying spies, seductresses and so-called "honeytraps" to infiltrate defense, nuclear, and tech industries through lust and manipulation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal U.S. intelligence sources have warned Moscow and Beijing have revived Cold War-style espionage tactics, using sexual relationships, marriages and romantic liaisons to extract sensitive state and scientific information.
Coordinated Psychological Warfare
Experts describe it as a coordinated campaign of psychological warfare – one that weaponizes human weakness rather than traditional espionage tools.
"This isn't some spy thriller plot – it's happening right now," said a senior Western counterintelligence source.
"Moscow and Beijing are weaponizing seduction. It's cheaper, harder to detect, and often far more powerful than cyberattacks. If you can get someone emotionally hooked, you can get them to hand over just about anything."
According to officials, Russian intelligence agencies have renewed the "honeytrap" programs that once made headlines during the Soviet era – only now, they are working hand-in-glove with China's powerful Ministry of State Security.
The partnership, sources say, is designed to bypass Western firewalls by targeting the people behind them – scientists, engineers, and military contractors working on nuclear or AI projects.
Jeff Stoff, a former US national security analyst, warns America's rivals are operating in plain sight, saying: "The Chinese understand our system and they know how to work within it with virtual impunity.
"China is targeting our startups, our academic institutions, our innovators, our Department of Defence-funded research projects.
"It's all intertwined as part of China's economic warfare strategy – and we've not even entered the battlefield."
Targeting People, Not Networks
James Mulvenon, chief intelligence officer at Pamir Consulting, said: "It's the Wild West out there."
He said he's been bombarded with LinkedIn requests from "the same type of attractive young Chinese woman" – all desperate to connect with him.
Officials say glamorous females have been mysteriously turning up at Western security or tech conferences – and have been turned away by security over fears they are spies.
One Western security official described an ongoing case involving a "beautiful" Russian woman who married an American aerospace engineer after graduating from what he called a "Russian soft-power school."
She now moves in cryptocurrency and defense-tech circles, while her husband remains "completely unaware he's married to an asset."
"These are deep-cover missions," a source said. "Agents embed themselves for years – they marry their targets, build families, and keep gathering intelligence the whole time. It's disturbing, but it's very real."
China's Economic Warfare Strategy
China's role, experts say, is equally aggressive. Investigators have found evidence of "romantic" and "business" honeytraps being used interchangeably.
Startups and academic researchers are invited to "pitch competitions" abroad – only to have their ideas and intellectual property stolen under the guise of investment reviews.
One official said: "It's a nightmare for counterintelligence. They're turning charm and ambition into weapons. This is spying through seduction."
The Art of Sex Spy Communication
In Russia, the model is more traditional. Moscow's infamous "red-haired temptress" Anna Chapman – who fronted a major spy ring uncovered in 2010 – is reportedly back under a new alias, Anna Romanova, linked to a Kremlin-funded intelligence museum.
Meanwhile, Aliia Roza, another former Russian operative, has spoken openly about being trained to manipulate men. She said about being trained to become a "sex spy": "It's not just sex – it's very far from sex actually. It's all about the art of communication."
"We're taught how to dress up, how to put on makeup, how to present yourself, how to speak with your targets, how to make your targets believe in you and trust you. … It's about the psychology of people, of criminals, of men."
"It's about understanding the perspective of men and what exactly they want."
A European intelligence source said: "This is the new front line for Putin and Xi. They're no longer just breaching our networks – they're exploiting our emotions and desires."