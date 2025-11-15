EXCLUSIVE: Vladimir Putin's 'Sex War' Exposed — How Russian Despot Has Teamed Up With China to Run Honeytrap Ring That Aims to Penetrate West's Nuclear Secrets

RadarOnline.com can reveal U.S. intelligence sources have warned Moscow and Beijing have revived Cold War-style espionage tactics, using sexual relationships, marriages and romantic liaisons to extract sensitive state and scientific information.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are waging a secret "sex war" on the West – by deploying spies, seductresses and so-called "honeytraps" to infiltrate defense, nuclear, and tech industries through lust and manipulation.

U.S. intelligence sources warned Putin and Xi are using seduction as a modern espionage weapon.

Experts describe it as a coordinated campaign of psychological warfare – one that weaponizes human weakness rather than traditional espionage tools.

"This isn't some spy thriller plot – it's happening right now," said a senior Western counterintelligence source.

"Moscow and Beijing are weaponizing seduction. It's cheaper, harder to detect, and often far more powerful than cyberattacks. If you can get someone emotionally hooked, you can get them to hand over just about anything."

According to officials, Russian intelligence agencies have renewed the "honeytrap" programs that once made headlines during the Soviet era – only now, they are working hand-in-glove with China's powerful Ministry of State Security.

The partnership, sources say, is designed to bypass Western firewalls by targeting the people behind them – scientists, engineers, and military contractors working on nuclear or AI projects.

Jeff Stoff, a former US national security analyst, warns America's rivals are operating in plain sight, saying: "The Chinese understand our system and they know how to work within it with virtual impunity.

"China is targeting our startups, our academic institutions, our innovators, our Department of Defence-funded research projects.

"It's all intertwined as part of China's economic warfare strategy – and we've not even entered the battlefield."