'Don't Waste My Time!' Michelle Obama Explodes Over 2028 Pressure, Claims America's 'Not Ready for a Woman' President

Michelle's comments follow earlier statements about her refusal to enter electoral politics. In a conversation with Kylie Kelce on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the former first lady reiterated that she would never consider running for president, citing the impact such a decision would have on daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"I was so glad when we got out of the White House," she told Kelce, emphasizing her concern about raising children under constant public scrutiny. The girls were nine and seven when her husband, Barack Obama, became president in 2009. "I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she said, adding that even now, "They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity."

For that reason, Michelle said, a political campaign is out of the question: "When people ask me, would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."