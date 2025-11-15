'Don't Waste My Time!' Michelle Obama Explodes Over 2028 Pressure, Claims America's 'Not Ready for a Woman' President
Nov. 15 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Michelle Obama is once again shutting down speculation that she could launch a presidential bid, telling actress Tracee Ellis Ross during a live chat on Saturday, November 15, that America has not demonstrated it is ready to elect a woman to the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
'Don't Waist My Time'
During their conversation, Ross asked whether the failure to elect former Vice President Kamala Harris impacts the prospects for future female candidates. "Do you think that that impacts the room that we've made for a woman to be president?" Ross asked.
Obama responded sharply: "As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain't ready. That's why I'm like, don't even look at me about running because you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman. You are not. So don't waste my time. You know, we got a lot of growing up to do and there's still, I'm sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it."
Michelle Obama Is 'Done' With Politics
Michelle's comments follow earlier statements about her refusal to enter electoral politics. In a conversation with Kylie Kelce on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, the former first lady reiterated that she would never consider running for president, citing the impact such a decision would have on daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.
"I was so glad when we got out of the White House," she told Kelce, emphasizing her concern about raising children under constant public scrutiny. The girls were nine and seven when her husband, Barack Obama, became president in 2009. "I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them," she said, adding that even now, "They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity."
For that reason, Michelle said, a political campaign is out of the question: "When people ask me, would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role."
Family Comes First
Despite persistent enthusiasm among Democrats — fueled in part by polls like a Reuters/Ipsos survey showing she was the only Democrat leading Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 match-up — Michelle said she has no intention of reconsidering. While she campaigned for Kamala last year and remains a prominent surrogate for Democrats, she stressed that her family comes first.
"Not only am I not interested in politics in that way, but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves — we've done enough," she said. The question, she added, is "never gonna happen". Her daughters, she concluded, have "already served their time. … It would be unthinkable. Nope."