Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Death Fears Explode As Aides Say She's 'Suicidally Soaking Her Organs in Booze' at Ultra-Secret Bar on Royal Estate

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Aides have revealed how Sarah Ferguson has been dangerously drinking at a secret royal bar amid Epstein fallout.

Nov. 15 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Shamed Sarah Ferguson is teetering on a "dangerous downward spiral" as friends and palace aides fear she is drinking heavily and "losing her grip" while holed up inside the Royal Lodge, the Windsor estate she must soon vacate with her disgraced ex-husband Andrew Windsor.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old Duchess of York, stripped of her royal privileges along with Andrew, 65, has been spending long nights drinking in a private bar known as The Doghouse – a secluded hideaway behind the 30-room mansion.

Duchess Drinking Heavily in Private Bar

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson spent long nights drinking in a private bar at Royal Lodge.

Insiders claimed Ferguson has been "drowning her sorrows" as she faces an uncertain future, and is being closely watched by staff concerned for her mental health. One long-serving aide described the situation as "heartbreaking."

The source said: "Sarah's been drinking heavily lately. She says it helps her unwind, but it's gone way beyond that – she's staying up late most nights with a glass in her hand. Everyone around her is deeply concerned because she seems genuinely scared about what's ahead. Considering her recent health issues, what she's doing – pickling her organs – could be seen as suicidal or a death wish."

Emotional Fragility and Anxiety

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

She occupied opposite ends of the mansion from ex-husband Andrew Windsor.

The aide added about Sarah, who has battled two forms of cancer: "She's become very fragile and emotional. Some nights she talks about everything she's lost – her place in the family, her home, her direction in life. She's terrified of ending up with nothing, and those close to her are afraid she might reach a breaking point."

Ferguson and Andrew have been ordered to leave Royal Lodge by Christmas, following King Charles' decision to strip her and his younger brother of his titles and force him to move to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate.

Although they continue to live under the same roof, the former couple occupy opposite ends of the mansion and rarely interact except for shared meals.

Strained Relationship with Ex-Husband

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

She found comfort in her corgis, Sandy and Muick.

"They're basically strangers now," said one insider. "Andrew spends his time shut away, pacing and mumbling to himself, while Sarah retreats to her bar or stays in her room. The only time they come together is for meals, and even then, it's just endless talk about their problems. It's a really grim atmosphere."

Those close to the former duchess say her anxiety has intensified since Andrew was named in new U.S. congressional efforts to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network. "Sarah's petrified she'll get dragged down with everything surrounding Andrew," said a friend of the ex-duchess.

"She's convinced there are shadowy figures keeping tabs on him and fears she could be next. It might sound far-fetched, but she's truly rattled."

Family and Pets Offer Some Comfort

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, checked in regularly on her.

Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37 and Princess Eugenie, 35, are said to be deeply alarmed about their mother's behavior. "The girls are deeply concerned," a family source said.

"They're constantly checking in, urging her to ease up on the drinking and take care of herself. They've even reached out to other relatives to make sure someone's always looking out for her."

Sarah's older sister, public relations executive Jane Ferguson Luedecke, recently flew from Australia to visit her in Windsor to offer her emotional support.

"Jane's doing her best to cheer her up, but Sarah just isn't herself," said a royal source. "She's been in tears often and keeps saying she feels stuck. She still promises to support Andrew, but deep down she knows their paths have split – and it's really weighing on her."

Despite her turmoil, Ferguson continues to find comfort in her two beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, which she has adopted after she and Andrew gifted the dogs to Queen Elizabeth II before the monarch's death. "The pets are what keep her grounded," said one staff member.

"They're the only thing that truly soothes her. But when evening comes and she's alone again in The Doghouse, all the anxiety and dark thoughts creep back in."

