EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Death Fears Explode As Aides Say She's 'Suicidally Soaking Her Organs in Booze' at Ultra-Secret Bar on Royal Estate

Ferguson's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37 and Princess Eugenie, 35, are said to be deeply alarmed about their mother's behavior. "The girls are deeply concerned," a family source said.

"They're constantly checking in, urging her to ease up on the drinking and take care of herself. They've even reached out to other relatives to make sure someone's always looking out for her."

Sarah's older sister, public relations executive Jane Ferguson Luedecke, recently flew from Australia to visit her in Windsor to offer her emotional support.

"Jane's doing her best to cheer her up, but Sarah just isn't herself," said a royal source. "She's been in tears often and keeps saying she feels stuck. She still promises to support Andrew, but deep down she knows their paths have split – and it's really weighing on her."

Despite her turmoil, Ferguson continues to find comfort in her two beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, which she has adopted after she and Andrew gifted the dogs to Queen Elizabeth II before the monarch's death. "The pets are what keep her grounded," said one staff member.

"They're the only thing that truly soothes her. But when evening comes and she's alone again in The Doghouse, all the anxiety and dark thoughts creep back in."