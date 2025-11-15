Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's Haunting Final Words — Hollywood Legend Revealed She 'Treasured the Time She Had Left' Before Shocking Death at 79

Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's haunting final words reveal she treasured the time she had left before her shocking death.

Nov. 15 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

On October 11, Hollywood was rocked by the news that acting legend Diane Keaton had passed away at the age of 79.

While details surrounding her death are currently unknown, Keaton was open about her feelings on getting older, even once admitting that aging had given her a new sense of freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diane Refused To Slow Down

Diane Keaton once said in an interview she refused to slow down with age or lose her creative drive.
Diane Keaton once said in an interview she refused to slow down with age or lose her creative drive.

"I never understood the idea that you're supposed to mellow as we get older," the Book Club actress told AARP.

"Slowing down isn't something I relate to at all. The goal is to continue in good and bad times, all of it. To continue to express myself, particularly. To feel the world. To explore. To be with people. To take things far. To risk. To love."

Diane Treasured All The Time She Had

Keaton told AARP she treasured life more as the end drew near, embracing love and exploration.
Keaton told AARP she treasured life more as the end drew near, embracing love and exploration.

"I just want to know more and see more," Keaton – mom to daughter Dexter, 29 and son Duke, 25 – added.

"The best part is that I'm still here, and because the end is in sight, I treasure it all more."

In early October, a family spokesperson confirmed the legendary actress died in California, asking for privacy as loved ones mourn her passing.

