Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Feud Returns! Former Co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Accuses Rosie O'Donnell of 'Bullying' After Comic Revives On-air Meltdown

Source: MEGA

'The View' feud returns as Elisabeth Hasselbeck accuses Rosie O'Donnell of bullying after on-air clash.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is whining that her former View cohost Rosie O'Donnell is still "bullying" her and pleaded with her to "stop the lying" after the comic recently vented about their 2007 feud on an Aussie talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

O'Donnell, 63, accuses the conservative beauty of "a setup" to slam her for her anti-war views and questioning "whether ... I was patriotic."

Hassebeck Speaks Up

Source: MEGA

ABC executives confirmed Rosie O'Donnell's early exit from 'The View' after her on-air clash.

Following their bitter on-air battle, ABC bigwigs said O'Donnell was quitting the TV talk fest, claiming she asked to be let out of her contract after only eight months.

Hassebeck would later leave in 2013.

Now, she's pleading with tough-talking O'Donnell to stop recounting the incident: "Stop the madness, stop the lying and just be free."

Hasselbeck claimed she "tried to call you many times ... you don't want repair."

Begging To Have A Conversation

Source: MEGA;@elizabeth hasselbeck/instagram

O'Donnell dismissed Elisabeth Hasselbeck's plea to reconcile, saying she rarely thinks about her.

The 48-year-old even invited O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland, "to get together and talk ... come over and swim in my pool ... come back to America ... We can have an open, free dialogue about what we disagree on. I'll make you dinner. What do you want to stop the bullying?"

But O'Donnell responded she's already "full of freedom and joy" and told her ex-pal: "Hate to tell you, I don't really think about you that much until an interviewer asks me."

