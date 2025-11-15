EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Feud Returns! Former Co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Accuses Rosie O'Donnell of 'Bullying' After Comic Revives On-air Meltdown
Nov. 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Elisabeth Hasselbeck is whining that her former View cohost Rosie O'Donnell is still "bullying" her and pleaded with her to "stop the lying" after the comic recently vented about their 2007 feud on an Aussie talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
O'Donnell, 63, accuses the conservative beauty of "a setup" to slam her for her anti-war views and questioning "whether ... I was patriotic."
Hassebeck Speaks Up
Following their bitter on-air battle, ABC bigwigs said O'Donnell was quitting the TV talk fest, claiming she asked to be let out of her contract after only eight months.
Hassebeck would later leave in 2013.
Now, she's pleading with tough-talking O'Donnell to stop recounting the incident: "Stop the madness, stop the lying and just be free."
Hasselbeck claimed she "tried to call you many times ... you don't want repair."
Begging To Have A Conversation
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Booze Confession Sparks Marriage Crisis — Hollywood Hunk's Wife Amal 'Lays Down the Law' After His 'Wild Barely-Walking Drunk' Night
The 48-year-old even invited O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland, "to get together and talk ... come over and swim in my pool ... come back to America ... We can have an open, free dialogue about what we disagree on. I'll make you dinner. What do you want to stop the bullying?"
But O'Donnell responded she's already "full of freedom and joy" and told her ex-pal: "Hate to tell you, I don't really think about you that much until an interviewer asks me."