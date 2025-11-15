EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Feud Returns! Former Co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Accuses Rosie O'Donnell of 'Bullying' After Comic Revives On-air Meltdown

Following their bitter on-air battle, ABC bigwigs said O'Donnell was quitting the TV talk fest, claiming she asked to be let out of her contract after only eight months.

Hassebeck would later leave in 2013.

Now, she's pleading with tough-talking O'Donnell to stop recounting the incident: "Stop the madness, stop the lying and just be free."

Hasselbeck claimed she "tried to call you many times ... you don't want repair."