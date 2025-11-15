EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Booze Confession Sparks Marriage Crisis — Hollywood Hunk's Wife Amal 'Lays Down the Law' After His 'Wild Barely-Walking Drunk' Night
Nov. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Dejected George Clooney copped to getting "barely-walking drunk" to drown out his sorrow over losing out on a Tony Award, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pity-me binge has wife Amal Clooney laying down the law.
"She's upset that he's sliding back into bad habits," said a source. "She's made it very clear she won't tolerate it if he falls off the wagon again – and now, here he is, bragging about it!"
George's Drunk Night
The 64-year-old star confessed he "got blasted" after being snubbed for multiple awards for his Broadway debut play, Good Night, and Good Luck.
He recalls he "came home with Amal, and I was just laughing. We're lying in bed, and I go, 'Well, I caught up for all my abstinence in one night.'"
"I was sick all day the next day – it was hysterical. I was like high school drunk. Like dumbass drunk."
While the Ocean's Eleven hunk joked, insiders insist his worried wife, mother of their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, isn't laughing.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, 47-year-old Amal convinced George to dial back boozing after he wound up bedridden with pancreatitis in December 2021.
"George was off the booze for a long time, and it took a huge amount of willpower and discipline," revealed an insider. "He did it because he knew his life was healthier and safer when he wasn't under the influence.
"The hangovers were brutal, and Amal hated that he always went overboard and could never just have one or two glasses."
George's 'Red Flag'
But now, George's booze-boasting is seen as a "huge red flag" by the gorgeous human rights lawyer.
While George insists he doesn't have "a problem," the source noted his better half has every right to worry.
"His wild party days lasted for decades. When he was partying with Brad Pitt, they'd drink until dawn plenty of times," said the source.
Heading Towards Marriage Trouble?
Amal is standing by her husband for now, but she's also drawing a hard line.
"Amal has made it clear she won't tolerate it if he hits the bottle on a regular basis again," warned the source.
"He may joke about it, but if he wants to go back to that way of life, he's playing Russian roulette with his marriage."