Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: White House Releases Scathing 2566-word Dossier on Trump Critic Michael Wolff Amid Epstein Email Scandal — and After He Sues First Lady Melania Over Alleged Billion-dollar Hush Money Threat

Split photo of Melania Trump, Michael Wolff
The White House has released a scathing dossier on author Michael Wolff after he sued Melania Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 15 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

The White House is providing media outlets a blistering 2,566-word dossier in which it slams Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff after he filed a lawsuit against Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Wolff, 72, has appeared to have gotten under the First Family's skin as a frequent chronicler of Trump's administration — and it isn't holding back when it comes to attempting to discredit the author.

White House Releases 'Wolff Dossier'

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump
The White House sent RadarOnline.com an unsolicited dossier on Wolff in response to a request for comment on the Epstein release.

Earlier this week, House Democrats released a series of damning emails from the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who named Trump in several emails, including some with Wolff.

When RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment on a separate matter related to the latest Epstein release, which did not mention the author, this masthead was provided an unusual response from senior officials.

The White House responded with an unsolicited dossier slamming Wolff, complete with section titled: "WOLFF’S PREVIOUS WORKS ARE RIDDLED WITH MISTAKES AND INACCURACIES."

Photo of Michael Wolff
The White House's dossier included multiple sections highlighting Wolff's 'mistakes' and 'inaccuracies.'

The nearly 2,600 word document included numerous links to various news reports on Wolff and his work, as well as disparaging public comments from fellow journalists and remarks from the author himself.

Many reports included in the White House's response centered on critiques of Wolff's 2018 book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which detailed the president's first term.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wolff for comment. At the time of publication, he had not responded.

Wolff Sues Melania

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Wolff recently filed a lawsuit against the first lady after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion.

While the latest Epstein release included communications with the author, the timing of the Wolff dossier raised eyebrows given his current legal battle with the first lady.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wolff filed a lawsuit against Melania after she threatened a $1 billion libel lawsuit against him after he claimed she was introduced to her husband through Epstein.

Earlier this year, Wolff claimed to The Daily Beast — where he hosts a podcast — that Melania was known to associate with Epstein around the same time she met Trump.

"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff told the outlet in July. "

She's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein (knew) her well."

According to court documents, Wolff said the first lady's lawyers sent him a threatening letter demanding he walk back his claims and apologize for the "false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements" he allegedly made about her and her connection to the Epstein scandal or else he would be sued.

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Wolff claimed Melania's lawyers threatened to sue over claims she was introduced to her husband through Epstein.

Wolff clapped back in court and filed a complaint against Melania, in which his attorney argued the author was merely doing his job.

His complaint stated: "Mrs. Trump and her 'unitary executive' husband, along with their MAGA myrmidons, have made a practice of threatening those who speak against them with costly SLAPP actions in order to silence their speech, to intimidate their critics generally and to extract unjustified payments and North Korea style confession and apologies."

The complaint continued: "These threatened legal actions are designed to create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely or confidently exercise their First Amendment rights.

"The threats are also intended to shut down legitimate inquiry into the Epstein matter, which the Trumps and their collaborators have at every turn sought to impede and suppress."

