EXCLUSIVE: White House Releases Scathing 2566-word Dossier on Trump Critic Michael Wolff Amid Epstein Email Scandal — and After He Sues First Lady Melania Over Alleged Billion-dollar Hush Money Threat

While the latest Epstein release included communications with the author, the timing of the Wolff dossier raised eyebrows given his current legal battle with the first lady.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wolff filed a lawsuit against Melania after she threatened a $1 billion libel lawsuit against him after he claimed she was introduced to her husband through Epstein.

Earlier this year, Wolff claimed to The Daily Beast — where he hosts a podcast — that Melania was known to associate with Epstein around the same time she met Trump.

"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff told the outlet in July. "

She's introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way. Epstein (knew) her well."

According to court documents, Wolff said the first lady's lawyers sent him a threatening letter demanding he walk back his claims and apologize for the "false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements" he allegedly made about her and her connection to the Epstein scandal or else he would be sued.