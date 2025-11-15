EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Sparks Panic as She 'Spirals Out of Control' — Troubled Singer is 'In a Very Dark Place Right Now' With Pals Fearing 'Something Bad is Going to Happen'

According to an insider: "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing. Way too often these days she's chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."

In March, she admitted to drowning her sorrows, telling fans on Instagram, "I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it's been through too much, but I'm weird."

And now, the songbird is injuring herself on an almost daily basis, said the source.

"She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control. This isn't just about her being out of practice, because she still has a good grasp of those dance moves she was doing on stage all those years ago," the source said.