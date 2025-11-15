EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Sparks Panic as She 'Spirals Out of Control' — Troubled Singer is 'In a Very Dark Place Right Now' With Pals Fearing 'Something Bad is Going to Happen'
Nov. 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Batty Britney Spears' booze binges aren't helping numb the pain of her lonely life and may be behind a string of mysterious injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fallen pop tart, 43, has been worrying loved ones with recent social media posts showing a raft of bruises and bandages. One recent photo showed a wrapped-up right knee and nasty-looking black-and-blue marks on her wrist, arm and other body parts.
Britney's Boozing Fears
She tried to play down the injuries by telling followers: "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend's house ... it was horrible ... [my knee] snaps out now and then, not sure if it's broken but for now it's snapped in!!! Thank u god."
According to an insider: "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing. Way too often these days she's chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."
In March, she admitted to drowning her sorrows, telling fans on Instagram, "I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it's been through too much, but I'm weird."
And now, the songbird is injuring herself on an almost daily basis, said the source.
"She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control. This isn't just about her being out of practice, because she still has a good grasp of those dance moves she was doing on stage all those years ago," the source said.
Kevin's Book Bombshells
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Britney is freaking because of ex-hubby Kevin Federline's new memoir, You Thought You Knew, which details her erratic behavior, including watching their sons sleep with a knife in her hand.
In the book, he wrote: "From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."
Spears bashed the release of the memoir in a statement from her rep that said: "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids."
Britney's 'All Over The Map'
Now the star is worried another devastating tell-all could be in the works if her most recent beau, deadbeat felon Paul Soliz Jr., gets a deal to lift the lid on their dysfunctional romance, which ended earlier this year.
"It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney," the source said.
"She's all over the map right now and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left."