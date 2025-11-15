Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Sparks Panic as She 'Spirals Out of Control' — Troubled Singer is 'In a Very Dark Place Right Now' With Pals Fearing 'Something Bad is Going to Happen'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has been spiraling out of control as friends fear the troubled singer is in a dark place.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 15 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Batty Britney Spears' booze binges aren't helping numb the pain of her lonely life and may be behind a string of mysterious injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fallen pop tart, 43, has been worrying loved ones with recent social media posts showing a raft of bruises and bandages. One recent photo showed a wrapped-up right knee and nasty-looking black-and-blue marks on her wrist, arm and other body parts.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney's Boozing Fears

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Kevin Federline's memoir 'You Thought You Knew' reignited tensions with Spears.

Article continues below advertisement

She tried to play down the injuries by telling followers: "Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend's house ... it was horrible ... [my knee] snaps out now and then, not sure if it's broken but for now it's snapped in!!! Thank u god."

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider: "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing. Way too often these days she's chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."

In March, she admitted to drowning her sorrows, telling fans on Instagram, "I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it's been through too much, but I'm weird."

And now, the songbird is injuring herself on an almost daily basis, said the source.

"She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control. This isn't just about her being out of practice, because she still has a good grasp of those dance moves she was doing on stage all those years ago," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin's Book Bombshells

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's family see many parallels to her 2007 breakdown which saw star shave her head.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Britney is freaking because of ex-hubby Kevin Federline's new memoir, You Thought You Knew, which details her erratic behavior, including watching their sons sleep with a knife in her hand.

In the book, he wrote: "From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we're getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don't change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."

Spears bashed the release of the memoir in a statement from her rep that said: "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney's 'All Over The Map'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Dick Van Dyke

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke at 100 — Beloved Actor is Now 'Blind, Deaf, Housebound, Friendless, Stooped, Crippled and Bemused by Cruelty of the World' as He Edges Towards Milestone Birthday

Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor's Desperate Cash Grab — Disgraced Ex-Duke is 'Plotting to Sell off Family Treasures' to 'Stash Millions for Life in Exile'

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears' family are set to stage an intervention due to star's behavior amid worrying driving video.

Now the star is worried another devastating tell-all could be in the works if her most recent beau, deadbeat felon Paul Soliz Jr., gets a deal to lift the lid on their dysfunctional romance, which ended earlier this year.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney," the source said.

"She's all over the map right now and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.