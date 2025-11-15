Tiny Terror! Hitler's 'Micro-Manhood' and 'Hidden Testicle Deformity' Exposed in Shocking New Documentary

Alex Kay, a professor and expert on Nazi Germany, said in the documentary that the discovery may explain why Hitler never had a dating life or children, despite his longtime companionship with Eva Braun.

"No one has ever really been able to explain why Hitler was so uncomfortable around women throughout his life, or why he probably never entered into intimate relations with women. But now we know that he had Kallmann syndrome, this could be the answer we’ve been looking for," he put forth.

Kay, who also served as the co-lead investigator for the documentary, pointed out how Hitler's lack of manhood and intimacy with women could have influenced his singular drive at rising to power among the Nazi party.

"This would help to explain Hitler’s highly unusual and almost complete devotion to politics in his life to the exclusion of any kind of private life," the University of Potsdam professor explained.

He also made the terrifying observation, "Other senior Nazis had wives, children, even extramarital affairs. Hitler is the one person among the whole Nazi leadership who doesn’t. Therefore, I think that only under Hitler could the Nazi movement have come to power."