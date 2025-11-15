Tiny Terror! Hitler's 'Micro-Manhood' and 'Hidden Testicle Deformity' Exposed in Shocking New Documentary
Nov. 14 2025, Published 9:09 p.m. ET
Scientists have unlocked a shocking discovery that shows evil dictator Adolf Hitler suffered from a syndrome that made it likely he had a micro-manhood and undescended testicles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hitler's DNA has been sequenced 80 years after an Allied soldier cut a piece of blood-soaked fabric from the Nazi leader's bunker, where he took his own life by a gunshot to the head in April 1945. Now, the results of the tests are being unveiled in a new documentary, including Hitler’s sexual development.
Micro-Manhood Likely
In Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, airing on the UK's Channel 4 on Saturday, November 15, it will be revealed that the mass murderer of millions suffered from Kallmann syndrome. The genetic condition gave him a one in 10 chance of having a micro-manhood of two inches or less and very low testosterone levels.
Until now, there had been anecdotes suggesting that Hitler had significant issues when it came to his privates.
He was allegedly bullied about the size of his genitalia while serving in the German Army during World War I.
In 2015, an unearthed medical report on the dictator from 1923 indicated Hitler only had one testicle, which could have been a result of Kallmann Syndrome.
Lack of Intimacy and Dating
Alex Kay, a professor and expert on Nazi Germany, said in the documentary that the discovery may explain why Hitler never had a dating life or children, despite his longtime companionship with Eva Braun.
"No one has ever really been able to explain why Hitler was so uncomfortable around women throughout his life, or why he probably never entered into intimate relations with women. But now we know that he had Kallmann syndrome, this could be the answer we’ve been looking for," he put forth.
Kay, who also served as the co-lead investigator for the documentary, pointed out how Hitler's lack of manhood and intimacy with women could have influenced his singular drive at rising to power among the Nazi party.
"This would help to explain Hitler’s highly unusual and almost complete devotion to politics in his life to the exclusion of any kind of private life," the University of Potsdam professor explained.
He also made the terrifying observation, "Other senior Nazis had wives, children, even extramarital affairs. Hitler is the one person among the whole Nazi leadership who doesn’t. Therefore, I think that only under Hitler could the Nazi movement have come to power."
Hitler Would Have 'Sent Himself to the Gas Chambers' Over Genetic Makeup
The lead geneticist on the research, Professor Turi King, made a wild observation about how "master race"-minded Hitler would have found his own genetic information inferior had he known about it.
"If he were to look at his own genetic results, he would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers," she noted.
King said about the testing of Hitler's DNA, "He could have had the most boring genome on the planet. But he didn't."
Tests also showed the genocidal dictator carried genetic markers linked to schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and autism, with several of his genes overlapping across those conditions.
Behavior Not Completely Due to Genes
The findings revealed in the documentary are not meant to stigmatize others or blame Hitler for becoming a bloodthirsty despot due to his genetic findings.
"Behavior is never 100 per cent genetic," Professor Sir Simon Baron-Cohen, who is Cambridge University's Director of Autism Research, stressed in the documentary.
He added, "Associating Hitler’s extreme cruelty with people with these diagnoses risks stigmatizing them, especially when the vast majority of people with these diagnoses are neither violent nor cruel, and many are the opposite."