Small Package, Big Win: Golden State Killer's 'Micro-Sized' Manhood Helped Nail the Disgusting Predator After Decades-Long Investigation

The former police officer's reign of terror began in the mid-1970s, and the sadistic serial killer went on to murder at least 13 people, along with committing numerous rapes, at least 120 burglaries, and various attempted murders that lasted until 1986.

DeAngelo proved challenging to track, as his crimes were spread out across 11 California counties.

He was living a quiet life in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights, Calif., when detectives finally cracked cthe cold case of the Golden State Killer, thanks to forensic genealogy that wasn't available during his 12-year crime spree. DeAngelo was arrested in April 2018.

"He reminded me of a sloppy grandpa or an alcoholic uncle whom you avoided at all costs during Thanksgiving dinner," Ho told the Sacramento Bee ahead of his book's publication, about when he got a first look at DeAngelo after his arrest.

"What have I done?," DeAngelo asked Detective Kenny Clark during questioning when he accused him of the 1979 murders of a young couple who were out walking their dog.

"I don’t remember any of that. ... I've done nothing," DeAngelo maintained. "Please let me go home. I don’t remember any of that. I’ve done nothing."