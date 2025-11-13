Your tip
Meghan Markle

She's Toast! Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Horrendous' Presentation for Cream Cheese and Bagels — After 'Diva Duchess' Faced Backlash Over Boiled Water Recipe

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA, @meghan/Instagram

The aspiring food influencer's bagel topping spread was mercilessly mocked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle's kitchen skills were once again under a microscope after she shared a very basic tip on how to present cream cheese and bagels, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a video promoting her strawberry As Ever fruit spread, Markle, 44, spread out a glob of the breakfast-time topping across a plate, smeared it around, and threw edible dried flowers on it, much to the consternation of critics.

Move Cream Cheese From the Container to a Plate

Photo of Meghan Markle bagel spread recipe
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle's cream cheese bagel spread got a thumbs down from foodies.

The Netflix star's hack for topping bagels with cream cheese included a few sliced strawberries on top of the cream cheese and yellow dried flower sprinkles.

Markle finished it up by grabbing a plain, untoasted bagel from several she had laid out on the side of the plate, applying her topping, and adding her fruit spread.

The former royal lifted it to her lips and took a tiny bite, while flashing several pricey, heavy gold bracelets on her left wrist.

Markle tagged her As Ever brand's Instagram page in the video, where her strawberry spread sells for $12, while the tiny jar of flower sprinkles sells for $15.

A Helping Hand From Winfrey

Photo of Meghan Markle bagels
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle notoriously uses her 'elevation' hack of using dried flower sprinkles on nearly every recipe.

In a separate Instagram story on As Ever's page, Markle shared a photo of the bagel decorating tip while proudly noting, "Strawberry! One of Oprah's Favorite Things! Don't miss out!"

The With Love, Meghan star has been proudly crowing after her friend and Montecito neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, included her $42 Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box on her annual list of must-have items for gifting or for oneself at the holidays.

Fans called out the media titan, 71, as "transactional" for the placement, which gave a highly publicized lift to Markle's struggling As Ever food-and-wine brand.

'Trying Way Too Hard'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Markle's recipes have been called out for being too 'basic' and copycats of Pinterest posts.

The bagel spread tip had critics jeering at the video.

"Everything about this is horrendous. Most of the 'taste' comes from the cream cheese and the bagel, neither of which she’s selling," one person griped on X.

A second huffed, "Lord have mercy, trying way too hard. Those dead flowers belong with the guinea pigs, not pointless food decor."

A third questioned, "Who doesn’t toast the bagel first!?! This looks disgusting," as a fourth comment read, "It’s really weird and a little gross. Makes no sense. She has zero flair for this industry," when it comes to Markle's attempts at becoming a cooking and lifestyle influencer.

A fifth user moaned, "Who splats cream cheese on a platter and thinks that is good presentation? So bizarre."

On the upside, there were no bugs seen crawling across the plate as Markle had in another cooking tutorial.

Spiced Cider Disaster

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @AsEver/Instagram

Markle was lit up for making Spiced Cider by simply boiling water and throwing in a mulling spice bag.

Markle's bagel and cream cheese fail was the latest in a series of attempts to show off her skills in the kitchen, only to be met with so much derision.

The former Suits actress shared a video on how to make her As Ever Spiced Cider using her mulling mix. Markle was quickly called out for simply boiling water and tossing in a bag of spices, rather than using actual cider or alcohol and traditional fresh ingredients like orange peels, cranberries and cinnamon.

Even Markle's $64 As Ever Signature Candle No. 084 from her holiday collection suffered a major blow when podcaster Link Lauren unboxed it during his Spot On podcast, only to discover it had no wick and no way to light it.

