EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Ridiculed for 'Selling Holiday Candle With No Wick,' Podcaster Claims — as He Labels Her Oprah-recommended Three-Fruit Spread 'The Worst Thing He Has Ever Tasted'

Lauren, 26, is also a frequent commentator on the royal family and admittedly is not Markle's biggest fan. But he was curious to taste her holiday collection's fruit spreads and smell the aroma of her candles.

While doing the unboxing on his Monday, November 10, episode, Lauren looked down, stunned at first, then burst out laughing, revealing, "You guys, there's no wick!"

He held it up to the camera for viewers to see the small hole in the center where a wick should have been, and even asked his producer if she was seeing the same thing.

"Am I crazy? Where is the thing that I light? This has to be a joke," he exclaimed.