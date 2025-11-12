Epstein's Calendar Leaks New Bombshell: Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time at Sick Pedo's Manhattan Apartment, Had Secret Meetings Before Wire Transfers
Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:42 p.m. ET
The calendar of twisted tycoon Jeffrey Epstein has revealed an Israeli spy stayed at a New York City apartment the sick pedo owned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Documents released by the House Oversight Committee, along with leaked emails viewed by RadarOnline.com, reveal how Epstein also worked on a wire transfer to Ehud Barak’s top aide, Yoni Koren, an Israeli military intelligence officer.
Epstein's Ties to Israeli Spy
Koren "made his intelligence career working in covert operations alongside the Mossad, and remained a lieutenant colonel in reserve duty after he officially left the intelligence directorate," according to Drop Site News.
The website, via Barak’s hacked emails, originally released by the Handala hack team and later shared by Distributed Denial of Secrets, confirmed Koren stayed at Epstein’s New York apartment on at least three occasions — including once, in February 2013, while working as a senior aide to Barak, who was then-Israeli Minister of Defense.
Epstein's Crash Pad
Koren allegedly stayed in Epstein's apartment again for two weeks in October 2014, and a third time for ten more days in September 2015.
However, it was not the same property as the Manhattan mansion the late financier used in his alleged sex-trafficking operation.
On all three trips, Koren appeared to be conducting official or unofficial business.
A Times of Israel article from late January 2013, a few weeks before Koren’s first documented stay, identifies him as still actively serving as the “bureau chief” for the Israeli Ministry of Defense that month.
Newly Released Records Tie Barak, Epstein and Koren Together
Emails showed Barak went through Koren to share information with Israel’s military intelligence agency, AMAN.
Koren also worked with Barak and Epstein to identify cybersecurity companies linked to Israel’s military tech units, demonstrating he still had strong ties to the country’s intelligence network.
On February 14, 2015, Barak sent a note to Epstein asking, "Hi Jeff. Will you be in NY during the coming week?"
The notorious sex trafficker wrote back, "I'm flying back to NY tues to meet with you."
Epstein’s personal calendars showed that the two men met five days later on February 19.
The following day, Barak asked Epstein if he was still in town and requested a last-minute meeting, which the financier agreed to.
Three days later, Barak sent Epstein an email with the title "Yoni acc. Info," including wire transfer details for a Citibank account belonging to “Itzhak Koren" along with a routing number and signing off, "Thx. Best, EB."
Koren's Ties to the U.S. Intelligence Community
Koren went on to work as a covert "fixer" in Washington, D.C., with access to then-President Barack Obama's CIA director and later Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta, and his senior adviser, Jeremy Bash.
According to Epstein’s personal calendars, Koren stayed at the financier's spare apartment for two weeks at the start of October in 2014.
While there, Koren forwarded a message from Bash with details of Panetta's travel schedule while promoting his memoir, Worthy Fights.
Barak took the message as Koren's proposal to meet with Panetta in New York, and he expressed that he would be unable to make it in time.
In another twist, Barak asked Koren for help gaining special access to the secured areas of both the Pentagon and the White House, saying in an email that he wanted to bring his family members, including his grandchildren, there during a Washington, D.C., visit.
Barak and his family got a guided tour of the White House from Yael Lempert, a Special Assistant to President Obama, and the National Security Council director for the Levant, Israel, and Egypt. It was Lempert who would go on to negotiate a $38billion aid package for Israel in 2016.
The U.S. Justice Department has maintained there is no evidence Epstein was an intelligence asset.