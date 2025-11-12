Epstein's Calendar Leaks New Bombshell: Israeli Spy Stayed for Weeks at a Time at Sick Pedo's Manhattan Apartment, Had Secret Meetings Before Wire Transfers

Koren went on to work as a covert "fixer" in Washington, D.C., with access to then-President Barack Obama's CIA director and later Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta, and his senior adviser, Jeremy Bash.

According to Epstein’s personal calendars, Koren stayed at the financier's spare apartment for two weeks at the start of October in 2014.

While there, Koren forwarded a message from Bash with details of Panetta's travel schedule while promoting his memoir, Worthy Fights.

Barak took the message as Koren's proposal to meet with Panetta in New York, and he expressed that he would be unable to make it in time.

In another twist, Barak asked Koren for help gaining special access to the secured areas of both the Pentagon and the White House, saying in an email that he wanted to bring his family members, including his grandchildren, there during a Washington, D.C., visit.

Barak and his family got a guided tour of the White House from Yael Lempert, a Special Assistant to President Obama, and the National Security Council director for the Levant, Israel, and Egypt. It was Lempert who would go on to negotiate a $38billion aid package for Israel in 2016.

The U.S. Justice Department has maintained there is no evidence Epstein was an intelligence asset.