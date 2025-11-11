EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Pathetic' Business Move As She Fights to Shift Her Goop-Style 'Tat'

The store, located just a few minutes from the Sussexes' mansion in Montecito, now stocks As Ever products in its upstairs events space.

The launch coincided with Oprah Winfrey, 71 – a longtime friend and neighbor of Markle's – adding As Ever's Fruit Spread Gift Box to her coveted "Favorite Things" list, an endorsement widely seen as a carefully orchestrated boost to the diva duchess' flagging brand.

Hours later, Markle's team sent out an email offering 10 percent off the "beloved spreads," marking the first time As Ever has offered a discount.

One PR insider said: "It's classic celebrity crisis management. Meghan's sales clearly need a boost, so she's calling in favors – famous friends, friendly stores, and Oprah's spotlight. But instead of looking savvy, it comes off as a little desperate."