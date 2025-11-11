Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Has Furious Bust-Up' With Meghan Markle Over Her 'Relentless Diva Antics Towards Staff' — As He Fears It Will Land Them in #MeToo Territory

Prince Harry has argued with Meghan over staff treatment, fearing #MeToo backlash.'

Nov. 11 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is "clashing with Meghan Markle" over growing concerns her reputation for bullying staff is spiraling out of control – and could drag the Sussexes into a full-blown public scandal.

Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the 41-year-old prince is said to be "exasperated" by constant stories of employees quitting amid whispers of Meghan's "demanding behavior," fearing it could damage both their reputations and his efforts to repair ties with the royal family.

Harry's Frustration and Demands

Photo of Emily Robinson and Meghan Markle
Source: Emily Robinson/LinkedIn;MEGA

Robinson worked on Netflix's 'The Crown' before joining the Sussexes.

It emerged in October Emily Robinson, Markle's latest publicist and former senior Netflix executive, quit the role after just three months – making her the tenth communications figure to walk away from working with the duchess in five years.

Her sudden exit has now deepened tensions between her and Harry, as it comes as the prince is battling to reestablish his credibility in Britain following years of public feuding with the monarchy, and get back into the royal family.

One longtime associate said: "Harry's had enough. He's frustrated by the constant staff departures and the talk that Meghan's too difficult. He's been working hard to repair his image and reconnect with his family, but every new resignation sets him back. He's made it clear to her – something has to change."

Fear of a 'Toxic Boss' Label

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Robinson's sudden exit deepened tensions between her and Harry.

Another source close to the couple said: "He's really anxious it's starting to look like a recurring theme – and that reputation could follow them.

His biggest fear is Meghan being branded like Ellen DeGeneres or even Harvey Weinstein, accused of being an abusive boss, which could lead them into #MeToo-type territory.

Harry knows that once that label sticks, it's nearly impossible to shake."

The Staff Exodus

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The staff exodus left Markle scrambling to find new representation.

Markle's revolving door of staffers has long been a sore point within royal and Hollywood circles. Her and Harry have had 23 employees quit on them since giving up their royal duties in 2020.

Robinson, who worked on Netflix's The Crown before joining the Sussexes' inner circle, was thought to have been brought in to professionalize Meghan's growing business ventures, including her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

But industry insiders say she quickly became overwhelmed by the duchess's "relentless demands" and constant "micromanaging."

One Hollywood insider familiar with the situation said: "Emily's one of the most seasoned and unflappable PR pros around – she doesn't quit without good reason. The fact she left so quickly speaks volumes. Meghan treats her staff like a production crew, giving nonstop instructions and making sudden changes. It wears people down."

Damage to Future Prospects

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry's biggest fear was Meghan being branded like Ellen DeGeneres.

The staff exodus has left Markle scrambling to find new representation as she returns to acting – with a cameo as herself in the movie Close Personal Friends – and focuses on the expansion of her lifestyle empire. But royal observers warn that the string of departures could make high-level talent wary of working with her.

A senior PR executive who has worked with A-list clients said: "In this industry, reputation travels faster than talent. If people start believing Meghan's difficult to work for, the top players will steer clear. Word like that spreads in minutes, not months."

The latest fallout is said to have left Markle and Harry's Montecito household "on edge," with the duke trying to calm tensions and refocus on public projects that could repair their image.

One insider said: "Harry's determined to move on and prove he's past all the drama, but Meghan's image keeps pulling them back into it. He's starting to see that if things don't shift soon, it won't just be the employees leaving – their reputation could be the next casualty."

