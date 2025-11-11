EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Has Furious Bust-Up' With Meghan Markle Over Her 'Relentless Diva Antics Towards Staff' — As He Fears It Will Land Them in #MeToo Territory

It emerged in October Emily Robinson, Markle's latest publicist and former senior Netflix executive, quit the role after just three months – making her the tenth communications figure to walk away from working with the duchess in five years.

Her sudden exit has now deepened tensions between her and Harry, as it comes as the prince is battling to reestablish his credibility in Britain following years of public feuding with the monarchy, and get back into the royal family.

One longtime associate said: "Harry's had enough. He's frustrated by the constant staff departures and the talk that Meghan's too difficult. He's been working hard to repair his image and reconnect with his family, but every new resignation sets him back. He's made it clear to her – something has to change."