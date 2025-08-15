Meghan Markle is 'So Unhygienic': 'Diva Duchess' Mocked as a Bug is Spotted Crawling on Cookies in Posed Video to Promote Struggling Lifestyle Brand
Meghan Markle's questionable kitchen skills came under fire yet again when she served up a plate of cookies with a bug visibly crawling out from under the treats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The With Love, Meghan star, 44, attempted to show off the results of her As ever shortbread mix. After displaying the cookies on what appeared to be a rusted baking sheet, outraged social media critics roasted the "Diva Duchess” for her “gross" and "unhygienic" insect-infested presentation, turning her sweet moment into a PR disaster.
Markle's Cookie Insect
"See the bug crawling around the cookie? Zoom in on the video. Eek!" one user freaked out in a post on X, showing the creepy crawler slither out from one of the edible flower-covered confections as it made its way across the plate in an As Ever Instagram Story video.
"Eeewwww! Probably comes with those vile, unsourced dead flower sprinkles," a second person commented about the item Markle is so fond of putting atop nearly all of her kitchen-baked items. A third user joked, "Beautiful advertising for her brand."
Others were put off by the Duchess of Sussex taking a cookie off the tray, dipping it into tea, and then throwing it back on the platter with the uneaten items after taking a big bite out of it.
"Who TF dunks a cookie, takes a bite, and puts it back on the serving dish? Even children are taught not to put back food that's been in their mouth," a commenter groaned.
Cringeworthy Cookie 'Presentation'
Markle shared an Instagram post of the cookies fresh out of the oven on a filthy baking sheet that also had fans reeling. Not even the flowers she used as decorations in the corners could distract from the noticeably unclean pan and poor presentation.
"The As ever team getting creative in the kitchen with our shortbread cookie mix, flower sprinkles, and delicious fruit spreads. Perfect for tea time…or anytime," the caption read.
While Markle doesn't allow comments on either her page or that of her brand, the cringeworthy bake was quickly bashed on social media.
"I've never seen a cooking show where the 'chef' uses an old, stained cookie sheet for presentation," one fan griped on X, while a second sneered, "That cookie sheet is disgustingly used, and shows her lack of knowledge in the kitchen."
Chrissy Teigen Controversy
Markle has already caused a storm of controversy with the arrival of Season 2's trailer for Netflix's With Love, Meghan, which featured Chrissy Teigen joining the former Suits star in the kitchen as well as making crafts.
Teigen, 39, was famously cancelled on social media in 2021 after old tweets resurfaced where she cruelly urged then-teenage bride Courtney Stodden to kill herself. She was labelled a "cyberbully" and despite numerous apologies, has not been welcomed back into the public's good graces.
One viewer huffed about the former swimsuit model's appearance: "(Markle) is fronting a campaign against online bullying, and her guest is Chrissy Teigen. It crosses so many lines for people; it's very clear they are sickened and appalled at this pair of degenerates pretending to be nice humans on the second half of a series that has already bombed."
Netflix Days Are Numbered
Markle and husband Prince Harry's exclusive megabucks contract with Netflix was not picked up, as the streamer downgraded their business arrangement to a first-look deal. The couple can pitch Netflix ideas for upcoming projects without the platform having to make a financial commitment, and can take their ideas elsewhere if Netflix isn't interested.
No announcement has been made about a third season of With Love, Meghan, as Season 2 was pieced together with material not used in the show's original eight-episode run that dropped in March.
Netflix is allowing the show one last hurrah, as Markle has a holiday special coming in December.