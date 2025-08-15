Meghan Markle is 'So Unhygienic': 'Diva Duchess' Mocked as a Bug is Spotted Crawling on Cookies in Posed Video to Promote Struggling Lifestyle Brand

"See the bug crawling around the cookie? Zoom in on the video. Eek!" one user freaked out in a post on X, showing the creepy crawler slither out from one of the edible flower-covered confections as it made its way across the plate in an As Ever Instagram Story video.

"Eeewwww! Probably comes with those vile, unsourced dead flower sprinkles," a second person commented about the item Markle is so fond of putting atop nearly all of her kitchen-baked items. A third user joked, "Beautiful advertising for her brand."

Others were put off by the Duchess of Sussex taking a cookie off the tray, dipping it into tea, and then throwing it back on the platter with the uneaten items after taking a big bite out of it.

"Who TF dunks a cookie, takes a bite, and puts it back on the serving dish? Even children are taught not to put back food that's been in their mouth," a commenter groaned.