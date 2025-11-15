EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke at 100 — Beloved Actor is Now 'Blind, Deaf, Housebound, Friendless, Stooped, Crippled and Bemused by Cruelty of the World' as He Edges Towards Milestone Birthday

Van Dyke said the emotional challenges of very old age have been just as profound. "Every single one of my dearest lifelong friends is gone, which feels just as lonely as it sounds," he said.

Socially, he said, he is now largely housebound, noting that invitations for work or appearances often have to be turned down. "That kind of travel takes so much out of me that I have to say no," he said.

The screen icon acknowledged moments of anger and despair brought on by global events as well as two recent California wildfires that reached the edge of his home.

"Daily, I spiral into anguish over the mayhem and cruelty being inflicted on the entire world by those in power," he said. "So yes, I suppose at certain times of day I am the grumpy old man who yells at the TV."