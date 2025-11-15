EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor's Desperate Cash Grab — Disgraced Ex-Duke is 'Plotting to Sell off Family Treasures' to 'Stash Millions for Life in Exile'

A statement emphasized King Charles's "thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66 – who has also lost her Duchess title under royal protocol – were simultaneously removed from Royal Lodge after 22 years, having paid no rent to the Crown during their tenure, due their links with serial sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew is now preparing to relocate to a smaller, private residence on the Sandringham Estate, with questions mounting about how he plans to support himself as an ex-royal.

One insider said: "Andrew realizes his finances are on shaky ground. He's discussing selling anything he claims as his own – letters, jewelry, photos, personal mementos. He thinks they could bring in millions. It's highly contentious, but he feels he's running out of choices."

Another source added: "There are collectors, particularly in the U.S. and the Middle East, who would pay enormous sums for his personal items. That's a big part of why the idea is so tempting to him."