EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor's Desperate Cash Grab — Disgraced Ex-Duke is 'Plotting to Sell off Family Treasures' to 'Stash Millions for Life in Exile'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:48 p.m. ET
The commoner formerly known as Prince, Andrew Windsor, is drawing up plans for a "desperate cash grab" by selling off personal royal heirlooms worth millions as he prepares for a life in exile, according to insiders who tell RadarOnline.com the disgraced ex-Duke of York is now contemplating a move that would sever his last ties to the royal family for good.
The dramatic development follows the unprecedented announcement from Buckingham Palace formally stripping Andrew of his "Prince," "Duke" and HRH titles.
Contemplating Selling Personal Royal Heirlooms
A statement emphasized King Charles's "thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66 – who has also lost her Duchess title under royal protocol – were simultaneously removed from Royal Lodge after 22 years, having paid no rent to the Crown during their tenure, due their links with serial sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew is now preparing to relocate to a smaller, private residence on the Sandringham Estate, with questions mounting about how he plans to support himself as an ex-royal.
One insider said: "Andrew realizes his finances are on shaky ground. He's discussing selling anything he claims as his own – letters, jewelry, photos, personal mementos. He thinks they could bring in millions. It's highly contentious, but he feels he's running out of choices."
Another source added: "There are collectors, particularly in the U.S. and the Middle East, who would pay enormous sums for his personal items. That's a big part of why the idea is so tempting to him."
Selling Family Mementos as 'Backup Plan'
Items said to be under consideration include handwritten correspondence from his parents, intimate family photographs and personal tokens from major royal events.
A source said: "Andrew knows it would be deeply embarrassing to sell these things, but he's inclined to take the path of least resistance and sees it as possibly the only way to secure a financial cushion if the palace won't give him a severance deal."
For now, Andrew is attempting to adhere strictly to Charles' requirements to disappear into exile, with aides saying he is quietly – and "desperately" – hoping for a financial settlement to keep him in luxury until his death.
A source said: "Andrew is keeping his head down and following the King's instructions to the letter. He's angling for some sort of severance payment because the move is expensive and the new place needs significant work."
According to the insider, Andrew has already begun sorting through his belongings.
They said: "He's sorting everything into categories – what he can bring, what has to remain at Royal Lodge, and what might be sold down the line. He's treating it as a backup plan in case things completely collapse."
Sarah Ferguson Also Reviewing Keepsakes
The mounting pressure comes amid renewed scrutiny following the release of thousands of Epstein files in the U.S., including emails in which Epstein confirmed Virginia Giuffre's photo with Andrew was genuine.
Sources say Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, is also reviewing personal keepsakes that could potentially be sold.
One insider said: "Sarah has accumulated decades of possessions – wedding keepsakes, letters from Princess Diana. She's held onto all of it. And she's fully aware that no one can prevent her from selling what belongs to her."
'Spare 2.0' Memoir Also on the Table
However, Andrew is aware following through with such a plan would be catastrophic for what remains of his royal relationships.
An insider said: "He understands this would be the point of no return. Selling even a single item could sever the already fragile connection he still has with the family."
There is also growing speculation Andrew may pursue a lucrative memoir deal billed privately as a "Spare 2.0," echoing the success of Harry's 2023 bestseller Spare.
A source said: "It's definitely on the table. He's considering whether airing his 'truth' might be a chance to reboot his finances with a multi-million-pound deal.
"It's a real dilemma for Andrew – take the money and sever ties for good, or keep pleading in the hope the royals don't cast him out entirely. Right now, he's looking at every possible route."