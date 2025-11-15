EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Seizes Control — Future King 'Bulldozed His Way In' to Rule the Palace as 'Dying' King Charles' Health Deteriorates

According to a palace insider, Queen Camilla, 78, is "fuming" over how William and his wife, Kate, both 43, pushed her aside, undermined Charles, 77, and "bulldozed their way" into taking over the response to the fallout from former Prince Andrew's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

As one royal insider put it: "Once Charles agreed to give up control to William, distraught Camilla clutched her pearls, collapsed from grief and exclaimed, 'Don’t do this to me!'"

Another source added: "Camilla is all about the power trip. She knows that her husband had been waiting to be king for a very long time, and quite frankly, she had also been waiting to be queen.

"Camilla is just trying to hold on to the throne for as long as possible and taking it away is devastating her."