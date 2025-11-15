EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Seizes Control — Future King 'Bulldozed His Way In' to Rule the Palace as 'Dying' King Charles' Health Deteriorates
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:41 p.m. ET
Prince William is apparently not waiting for his dad, King Charles, to kick it before asserting his power over the throne, RadarOnline.com can report.
Royal insiders say William has already decided that his father is unfit to rule, and doesn't want to wait to restore a regal sense of honor to the British monarchy.
Royal Family Feud
According to a palace insider, Queen Camilla, 78, is "fuming" over how William and his wife, Kate, both 43, pushed her aside, undermined Charles, 77, and "bulldozed their way" into taking over the response to the fallout from former Prince Andrew's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
As one royal insider put it: "Once Charles agreed to give up control to William, distraught Camilla clutched her pearls, collapsed from grief and exclaimed, 'Don’t do this to me!'"
Another source added: "Camilla is all about the power trip. She knows that her husband had been waiting to be king for a very long time, and quite frankly, she had also been waiting to be queen.
"Camilla is just trying to hold on to the throne for as long as possible and taking it away is devastating her."
Kate's Divorce Ultimatum
But while Camilla is desperate to hold onto her newly acquired queen status, Princess Kate is said to be putting her own pressure on the king-in-waiting. Sources said she even issued a divorce ultimatum – swearing she'd leave William if he didn't launch a coup and wrest control from Camilla.
Insiders say Charles finally agreed to cede power to William because he knows his poor health is leading to growing global concerns. The elderly king is still in a battle against an undisclosed form of cancer that is said to be incurable.
"Prince William sees his dad as kind of weak and incapable of doing things the way he would do it to protect the monarchy," a source confessed. "While King Charles was babying his brother, giving him the benefit of the doubt, William was telling him to pump the brakes and kick him out.
"Prince William is no-nonsense. He didn’t like the way his father was ruling."
What to do With Andrew?
William and Charles are currently locked in another battle after the monarch's surprise decision to thrust Princess Beatrice back into public royal duties.
Charles' move to deploy younger brother Andrew's daughter for The Firm comes despite William believing it will drag the monarchy into more disgrace.
A source told Rob Schuter, who posts on Substack under the Naughty But Nice handle William is "strongly opposed" to his father's surprise decision to thrust Beatrice back into the royal spotlight as it's both "too soon" and "too risky" considering her former Duke of York father's scandals.
But an insider said Charles overruled William, as he has always been "sentimental."
William vs. Andrew
Despite senior aides' worries, cancer-stricken Charles is said to have personally rubber-stamped 37-year-old Beatrice's new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust and dispatched her for a hospital visit in London, her first major solo outing in years.
The move is said to have "blindsided" courtiers who believed the Yorks were still "benched" in the wake of Andrew's Epstein scandal.
A source told Schuter: "William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King's next health review. But His Majesty insisted – he thinks the family needs to heal in public.
"William's pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won't see it."