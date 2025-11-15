EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Deep Dive Into the 20,000 New Epstein Files — And How They Reveal Sex Predator's Ties to Vladimir Putin and Obama… As Well As Trumps 'Pleas to Stop Sex Trafficking'

RadarOnline.com's review of the records shows Epstein appeared to confirm the authenticity of the notorious photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, with Virginia Giuffre.

The 2001 image shows Andrew with his arm around Giuffre, then 17, as Ghislaine Maxwell smiles behind them. In a July 2011 email to a reporter, Epstein wrote: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."

Andrew has repeatedly questioned whether the image is genuine and denies Giuffre's longstanding allegation that she was trafficked to him. He settled her civil suit in 2022 for a reported $15million.

RadarOnline.com also found messages showing Andrew privately pleading with Epstein as the scandal mounted. "I can't take any more of this," he wrote, asking Epstein to state the accusations had "NOTHING to do with me."

His involvement with Epstein later prompted King Charles to recently strip him of his titles and order him out of his $40millon Royal Lodge mansion. The documents further reveal Epstein's efforts to undermine Giuffre's credibility.

In an email to publicist Peggy Siegal, he encouraged enlisting reporters to investigate "the girl who accused Prince Andrew," arguing she should promote "the dangers of false allegations." Our examination also uncovered extensive exchanges between Epstein and former UK cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.

In one message, Epstein told him: "You were right about staying away from Andrew." Mandelson has since admitted he remained in contact with Epstein "for far longer than I should have done."