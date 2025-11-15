EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Deep Dive Into the 20,000 New Epstein Files — And How They Reveal Sex Predator's Ties to Vladimir Putin and Obama… As Well As Trumps 'Pleas to Stop Sex Trafficking'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:28 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com has delved into the 20,000 newly released Jeffrey Epstein files so you don't have to – revealing a trove of explosive details that shed fresh light on the late sex offender's entanglements with global political figures, a fractured relationship with Donald Trump and sensitive exchanges about the former Prince Andrew.
The huge cache – just released by the House Oversight Committee – offers the clearest picture yet of the sex predator financier's far-reaching influence.
Controversial Release of Massive Document Dump
Consisting of emails, schedules and personal correspondence, the massive document dump came after a heated day in Washington, where Democrats first released three selectively redacted messages referencing Trump, 79 – prompting Republicans to accuse them of orchestrating a smear campaign.
Hours later, the committee posted the full unredacted archive.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said: "We are gonna put that on the floor for (a) full vote next week, (as) soon as we get back," confirming lawmakers will soon decide whether the Justice Department must release all remaining Epstein material.
Andrew's Pleas and Photo Confirmation
RadarOnline.com's review of the records shows Epstein appeared to confirm the authenticity of the notorious photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, with Virginia Giuffre.
The 2001 image shows Andrew with his arm around Giuffre, then 17, as Ghislaine Maxwell smiles behind them. In a July 2011 email to a reporter, Epstein wrote: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."
Andrew has repeatedly questioned whether the image is genuine and denies Giuffre's longstanding allegation that she was trafficked to him. He settled her civil suit in 2022 for a reported $15million.
RadarOnline.com also found messages showing Andrew privately pleading with Epstein as the scandal mounted. "I can't take any more of this," he wrote, asking Epstein to state the accusations had "NOTHING to do with me."
His involvement with Epstein later prompted King Charles to recently strip him of his titles and order him out of his $40millon Royal Lodge mansion. The documents further reveal Epstein's efforts to undermine Giuffre's credibility.
In an email to publicist Peggy Siegal, he encouraged enlisting reporters to investigate "the girl who accused Prince Andrew," arguing she should promote "the dangers of false allegations." Our examination also uncovered extensive exchanges between Epstein and former UK cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.
In one message, Epstein told him: "You were right about staying away from Andrew." Mandelson has since admitted he remained in contact with Epstein "for far longer than I should have done."
Putin and Obama Associates Named in Correspondence
Perhaps the most unexpected discovery involves Epstein's outreach to figures in Vladimir Putin's brutal Russian regime. He wrote to former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland in 2018, urging him to pass along advice to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the Trump-Putin summit.
"I think you might suggest to Putin that Lavrov can get insight on talking to me," Epstein said, adding of Trump: "he must be seen to get something its that simple."
The trove also includes Epstein's conversations with Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House Counsel under Barack Obama.
In one message, she offered a strikingly personal account of an upcoming road trip, saying: "I will then stop to pee and get gas at a rest stop on the New Jersey turnpike… and will then decide that I am not eating another bite of food for the rest of my life."
Epstein's Fractured Relationship with Donald Trump
RadarOnline.com also identified messages detailing the breakdown of Epstein's relationship with Trump. In a 2019 email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein complained: "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever."
Earlier this year Trump reiterated he expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after discovering he was "stealing" young women from the resort. Further correspondence shows Epstein claiming Trump directly warned Maxwell to stop recruiting girls.
Epstein wrote: "Of course (Trump) knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."
The House is set to vote next week on compelling the Justice Department to release all remaining Epstein files. Trump has already dismissed the effort as a "Democrat hoax" designed to smear his name.