Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Deep Dive Into the 20,000 New Epstein Files — And How They Reveal Sex Predator's Ties to Vladimir Putin and Obama… As Well As Trumps 'Pleas to Stop Sex Trafficking'

RadarOnline.com has delved into the 20,000 newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.
Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA

RadarOnline.com has delved into the 20,000 newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com has delved into the 20,000 newly released Jeffrey Epstein files so you don't have to – revealing a trove of explosive details that shed fresh light on the late sex offender's entanglements with global political figures, a fractured relationship with Donald Trump and sensitive exchanges about the former Prince Andrew.

The huge cache – just released by the House Oversight Committee – offers the clearest picture yet of the sex predator financier's far-reaching influence.

Article continues below advertisement

Controversial Release of Massive Document Dump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com reviewed 20,000 newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

Consisting of emails, schedules and personal correspondence, the massive document dump came after a heated day in Washington, where Democrats first released three selectively redacted messages referencing Trump, 79 – prompting Republicans to accuse them of orchestrating a smear campaign.

Hours later, the committee posted the full unredacted archive.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said: "We are gonna put that on the floor for (a) full vote next week, (as) soon as we get back," confirming lawmakers will soon decide whether the Justice Department must release all remaining Epstein material.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Pleas and Photo Confirmation

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

The records showed Epstein confirmed the photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com's review of the records shows Epstein appeared to confirm the authenticity of the notorious photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, with Virginia Giuffre.

The 2001 image shows Andrew with his arm around Giuffre, then 17, as Ghislaine Maxwell smiles behind them. In a July 2011 email to a reporter, Epstein wrote: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."

Andrew has repeatedly questioned whether the image is genuine and denies Giuffre's longstanding allegation that she was trafficked to him. He settled her civil suit in 2022 for a reported $15million.

RadarOnline.com also found messages showing Andrew privately pleading with Epstein as the scandal mounted. "I can't take any more of this," he wrote, asking Epstein to state the accusations had "NOTHING to do with me."

His involvement with Epstein later prompted King Charles to recently strip him of his titles and order him out of his $40millon Royal Lodge mansion. The documents further reveal Epstein's efforts to undermine Giuffre's credibility.

In an email to publicist Peggy Siegal, he encouraged enlisting reporters to investigate "the girl who accused Prince Andrew," arguing she should promote "the dangers of false allegations." Our examination also uncovered extensive exchanges between Epstein and former UK cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.

In one message, Epstein told him: "You were right about staying away from Andrew." Mandelson has since admitted he remained in contact with Epstein "for far longer than I should have done."

Article continues below advertisement

Putin and Obama Associates Named in Correspondence

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of vladimir putin
Source: MEGA

Epstein reached out to figures connected to Vladimir Putin's regime.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps the most unexpected discovery involves Epstein's outreach to figures in Vladimir Putin's brutal Russian regime. He wrote to former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland in 2018, urging him to pass along advice to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the Trump-Putin summit.

"I think you might suggest to Putin that Lavrov can get insight on talking to me," Epstein said, adding of Trump: "he must be seen to get something its that simple."

The trove also includes Epstein's conversations with Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House Counsel under Barack Obama.

In one message, she offered a strikingly personal account of an upcoming road trip, saying: "I will then stop to pee and get gas at a rest stop on the New Jersey turnpike… and will then decide that I am not eating another bite of food for the rest of my life."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'Struggling' Donald Trump Caught Mixing Up His Words Multiple Times and Having Difficulty Clapping as Dementia Fears Skyrocket

trump, putin

EXCLUSIVE: 'Everyone in America Should Be Worried' — Putin's Nuclear 'Doomsday Scenario' Sparks Panic as Trump Demands U.S. Nuclear Tests

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Fractured Relationship with Donald Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The email dated dated November 23, 2017.

RadarOnline.com also identified messages detailing the breakdown of Epstein's relationship with Trump. In a 2019 email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein complained: "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever."

Earlier this year Trump reiterated he expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after discovering he was "stealing" young women from the resort. Further correspondence shows Epstein claiming Trump directly warned Maxwell to stop recruiting girls.

Epstein wrote: "Of course (Trump) knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

The House is set to vote next week on compelling the Justice Department to release all remaining Epstein files. Trump has already dismissed the effort as a "Democrat hoax" designed to smear his name.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.