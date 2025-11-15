EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Reeling' After Being 'Suddenly Ghosted' by Huge British Star Who Helped Make Him Beloved in U.K. High Society

The actor rolled out what friends call a "Hollywood welcome mat," hosting the couple at events with A-listers and helping to integrate them into Los Angeles life.

Beckham said at the time: "I asked for his advice because he's a very wise man and a very good friend of mine."

But sources now say Cruise has been trying to reignite that closeness in the wake of his split from Ana de Armas, 37, only to be repeatedly rebuffed.

One source close to the actor said: "Tom keeps trying to get in touch, but David hardly replies. It's really shaken him. He keeps saying he can't fathom how someone who used to lean on him could suddenly shut him out."

Another insider added: "Tom genuinely believed their friendship was rock solid, so this has been a real blow. He keeps telling people he's stunned that David has pulled back."