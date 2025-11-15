EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Reeling' After Being 'Suddenly Ghosted' by Huge British Star Who Helped Make Him Beloved in U.K. High Society
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:17 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise is "reeling" after being abruptly kept at arm's length by the newly-knighted Sir David Beckham – a longtime friend who once helped usher the actor into the upper tiers of British high society, according to insiders who tell RadarOnline.com the Top Gun star has been left humiliated by what they describe as a "sudden" ghosting.
Cruise, 63, and Beckham, 50, first bonded in 2007 when the former footballer, then joining LA Galaxy, moved to Los Angeles with his wife Victoria, now 51.
Cruise's Attempts to Reconnect
The actor rolled out what friends call a "Hollywood welcome mat," hosting the couple at events with A-listers and helping to integrate them into Los Angeles life.
Beckham said at the time: "I asked for his advice because he's a very wise man and a very good friend of mine."
But sources now say Cruise has been trying to reignite that closeness in the wake of his split from Ana de Armas, 37, only to be repeatedly rebuffed.
One source close to the actor said: "Tom keeps trying to get in touch, but David hardly replies. It's really shaken him. He keeps saying he can't fathom how someone who used to lean on him could suddenly shut him out."
Another insider added: "Tom genuinely believed their friendship was rock solid, so this has been a real blow. He keeps telling people he's stunned that David has pulled back."
David's Need for Distance
Insiders say the tension stems from Cruise's intense efforts to spend time with the Beckhams during his frequent stays in London.
A source close to the footballer said: "David is fond of Tom, but only in limited bursts. He finds him a bit overwhelming. He and Victoria hardly socialize in London now, yet Tom keeps trying to organize tea parties and meet-ups with society types. It's just not David's scene – he loves a pint and would rather go to London to eat his favorite pie and mash than listen to wellbeing and career talk."
RadarOnline.com has also been told Cruise has fixated on Beckham as part of a wider bid to establish what sources call a "power base" in the U.K. following his breakup with de Armas.
Another source said: "Tom keeps insisting that David is key to his plans to cement himself in British high society. He'll say, 'He backed me years ago, and now we can team up again.' But David simply isn't engaging."
The Scientology Factor
The Beckhams' apparent withdrawal from the friendship is also said to be linked to them getting queasy over Cruise's traditional push with his pals for them to learn more about Scientology.
Though Victoria hosted Cruise at her lavish 50th birthday in 2024 in Oswald's private members' club in London, the pair has now been keeping a polite distance.
Friends say Cruise has struggled privately after his split from de Armas. As RadarOnline.com has reported, she felt "suffocated" by his intensity.
"Ana's friends weren't surprised the relationship fizzled," a source said. "Tom was always hovering, advising her on everything from how she should present herself to her fitness routines and career moves. At first it seemed flattering, but over time she felt smothered."
Another friend of Cruise's said: "He genuinely believed Ana was forever. He kept saying she might be his future. So when she ended things, it crushed him."
Persistent, Calculated, Nonstop
Since then, insiders say Cruise has poured his emotional energy into trying to revive his bond with Beckham, especially since King Charles knighted the former footballer on November 4.
One source said: "Tom just doesn't pick up on signals. Rather than easing off, he's pushing harder – sending presents like his trademark coconut cake, personalized cufflinks, handwritten notes. But David isn't biting."
A Beckham family source added: "If Tom gave him some breathing room, he'd stand a better chance of repairing things. But he approaches friendships the way he does business – persistent, calculated, nonstop. David isn't cutting him off to be cruel. He just needs distance."
Those close to Cruise say he remains confused and wounded by Beckham backing off. One insider said: "He keeps repeating, 'I don't understand why he's distancing himself.' But the more Tom pushes, the more David retreats."