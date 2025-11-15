'Struggling' Donald Trump Caught Mixing Up His Words Multiple Times and Having Difficulty Clapping as Dementia Fears Skyrocket

In a video shared on social media from the event, Trump, 79, fumbled his way through an incoherent speech about Christians and the foster care system, during which he repeatedly confused "adopt" for "adapt."

The president said: "Christians and more, think of this, more than twice as likely foster care, they'll adopt the general population.

"They adopt to it so easily. When they get out, they adopt to it like it's become second nature. It's amazing."

While the gaffe was worrisome enough for critics who have long suspected the president has been secretly suffering with dementia, Trump struggling to clap later at the event added to scrutiny about his health.