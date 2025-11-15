Your tip
Exclusive

TV Icon Jerry Seinfeld 'Gets on People's Nerves' With His Complaining – as Wife Jessica Tries to Give Him a Reality Check

Jerry Seinfeld has been irritating others with constant complaining while wife Jessica gives him a needed reality check.
Jerry Seinfeld has been irritating others with constant complaining while wife Jessica gives him a needed reality check.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Comic Jerry Seinfeld is experiencing some shrinkage – as he used to say in his classic sitcom – because his joy factor has plummeted, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's gone from life of the party to grumpy old man.

"Jerry turned his annoyances into a gold mine with his comedy performances and TV show, but the complaining used to be his secret weapon – and now it just gets on people's nerves," said an insider.

Jerry's Complaints

Jessica Seinfeld is said to be the calming force behind Jerry Seinfeld's growing grumpiness.
Jessica Seinfeld is said to be the calming force behind Jerry Seinfeld's growing grumpiness.

"This is one of the most successful people in the history of show business, financially and artistically, but he's almost allergic to counting his blessings. It's not a good look for a man at retirement age with more money than he could spend in 10 lifetimes."

Sources told RadarOnline.com that pals feel sorry for his long-suffering wife of 25 years, Jessica Seinfeld, 54, who has to put up with 71-year-old Jerry's endless whining.

"It really all comes down to Jessica because she's one of the only people who isn't a fellow comedian who can give Jerry a reality check and remind him to leave his b----- and moaning on the stage," said the insider.

Jerry's pals hope a new project like Larry David's upcoming show could lift his spirits.
Jerry's pals hope a new project like Larry David's upcoming show could lift his spirits.

"The whole reason she and Jerry have managed to last for so long is her sunny, never-say-die personality, and it would be a shame if this marriage slowly faded into Grumpy Old Man territory, where she patiently listens to his grievances, day in and day out. You wouldn't wish that on anybody."

According to an insider, there are two reasons why Jerry, who played a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the NBC sitcom for nine seasons, is in such a sour mood.

Future Projects In The Works?

Jerry's Netflix film 'Unfrosted' reportedly added to his recent frustrations.
Jerry's Netflix film 'Unfrosted' reportedly added to his recent frustrations.

"He's very upset about the Israel situation, and his 2024 Netflix movie, Unfrosted, was a struggle to get made and then terribly received," said the insider.

"The thing that could snap Jerry out of his rut would be a fun new project or challenge that he can really sink his teeth into, like the way his old friend Larry David is launching a new TV show with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.

"The problem is, Jerry's not really on the hunt for anything like that right now. As far as he's concerned, he's done it all and people still don't appreciate him enough."

