EXCLUSIVE: 'Everyone in America Should Be Worried' — Putin's Nuclear 'Doomsday Scenario' Sparks Panic as Trump Demands U.S. Nuclear Tests

Experts have warned the U.S. could be on the brink of a nuclear war after decades of simmering tension with Russia have exploded into an open conflict threatening millions of lives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The dire warning comes after President Donald Trump, 79, ordered the testing of U.S. nuclear weapons for the first time in 33-years as deranged despot Vladimir Putin, 73, assembles the world's largest nuclear stockpile, an estimated 5,580 warheads, which are believed to be aimed at major U.S. cities, including Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.