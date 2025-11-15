EXCLUSIVE: 'Everyone in America Should Be Worried' — Putin's Nuclear 'Doomsday Scenario' Sparks Panic as Trump Demands U.S. Nuclear Tests
Nov. 14 2025, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
Experts have warned the U.S. could be on the brink of a nuclear war after decades of simmering tension with Russia have exploded into an open conflict threatening millions of lives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The dire warning comes after President Donald Trump, 79, ordered the testing of U.S. nuclear weapons for the first time in 33-years as deranged despot Vladimir Putin, 73, assembles the world's largest nuclear stockpile, an estimated 5,580 warheads, which are believed to be aimed at major U.S. cities, including Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.
"Because of other countries testing problems, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," the president wrote in a Truth Social post. "That process will begin immediately."
While the U.S. has 5,225 nuclear warheads, there's concern that Russia may be teaming up with China, which has an estimated 600 nuclear warheads.
But the feared U.S.-Russia war could further explode if joined by additional nuclear-armed allies, such as Britain, Israel, France, India and Pakistan backing the States, while China and North Korea align with Putin.
The worst-case scenario could unleash a barrage of 12,200 airborne nuclear weapons – and sources suggested as many as 2 billion lives could be at risk.
Military experts insisted Putin has vowed to use nuclear weapons on the West for meddling in his ongoing war against Ukraine – and warned of dire consequences if the U.S. or Germany aided the country with long-range missiles.
Putin labeled Germany's plans to give Ukraine missiles as a "direct armed conflict" with his country and said NATO nations were "accomplices in their hostilities."
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev fanned flames of tension by declaring "the delivery of these missiles could end badly for everyone," because it's difficult to distinguish "a nuclear Tomahawk missile from a conventional one in flight."
Meanwhile, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said Putin would likely first obliterate Berlin if Ukraine uses any of the long-range missiles to strike "valued targets" inside Russia.
"Putin has nuclear weapons, and he's willing to use them," Vallely warned. "It's a doomsday scenario, and everyone in America should be worried."
Trump has issued a stark warning to Putin after he successfully tested the Zircon hypersonic missile – dubbed the "flying Chernobyl" – which travels at speeds exceeding Mach 9 and is capable of striking the U.S. without alerting America's ground-based defense systems.
But a smug Putin carried on business as usual – and unveiled the Khabarovsk, a submarine armed with state-of-the-art Poseidon torpedoes capable of unleashing a radioactive tsunami along U.S. coastlines.
In a show of force, the U.S. test-fired a nuclear-capable ballistic missile from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, which successfully landed at the Army's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands, about 4,900 miles away.
Sources claimed several of Trump's cabinet officials, including Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, recently bolted from their homes to huddle in military installations.
Insiders claimed one such secret nuclear bunker would save Trump, allowing the president to instruct the military to fight back.
Experts noted the U.S. could win the potential WWIII by Trump gathering his top advisers to strategize best ways to utilize Air Force Global Strike Command, which can attack anywhere on Earth in 60 minutes, to destroy Russia's nuclear capabilities.