EXCLUSIVE: Victoria and David Beckham 'Beyond Heartbroken' Over Estranged Son Brooklyn's Knighthood Ceremony Snub — 'There's No Going Back Now'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is "beyond heartbroken" after her eldest son Brooklyn failed to attend her husband Sir David Beckham's knighthood ceremony – a move insiders told RadarOnline.com shows their family rift has now reached a point of no return.
Sir David, 50, was knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, 4 November for services to sport and charity, marking one of the proudest moments of his life. But while his wife Lady Victoria, 51, and their three younger children – Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 14 – beamed beside him, Brooklyn, 26, was thousands of miles away in New York, busy promoting his hot sauce brand Cloud 23.
Victoria's Heartbreak Over Brooklyn's Absence
His absence has reignited tensions within the family following months of strained relations with his parents and siblings.
A source close to the Beckhams said: "Victoria's heart is broken over Brooklyn's snub. She's tried everything to mend the relationship, but this feels like the final blow. Watching David receive such an honor without Brooklyn there – it was devastating for them both."
The insider added: "David was holding it together publicly, but behind closed doors, it hit him hard. He's always believed family comes first, and seeing his eldest so distant on such a monumental day was painful."
Nicola's Social Media Post Adds Fuel to the Fire
Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz, 30, appeared to add fuel to the fire on Thursday, 6 November when she posted a video of her husband strolling through New York, captioned: "The vibe he brings to the function."
Her clip, originally shared by Cloud 23, showed Brooklyn in a gray hoodie and backward cap, smiling as he carried bottles of his product – a sharp contrast to the emotional scenes unfolding at Windsor.
While Brooklyn has remained silent about his father's knighthood, social media users flooded his posts with pleas to reconnect.
One follower wrote: "Your dad became a Sir and you were MIA??? You'll regret this one day."
Another urged him to "reach out to your family before it's too late."
David's Emotional Reaction to His Son's Snub
A family friend said: "David kept hoping to hear from him, but the call never came. Not even a quiet message to say congratulations. That's what cut the deepest. It's never been about the spotlight – it's about a father wanting respect from his son."
Sir David's parents Ted, 77, and Sandra, 76, were also at Windsor to see the former footballer knighted, posing proudly with their son and daughter-in-law after the ceremony.
Later, close friend Gordon Ramsay hosted an intimate celebration at his London restaurant, where guests described the mood as "joyful but tinged with sadness."
'Point of No Return' for the Beckham Family
Sir David said about his ceremony: "Today has been such an emotional day – more emotion than nerves, in all honesty. There have been a few tears and a lot of emotion. It's something we can all be proud of as a family."
He added: "To have my parents there today, to have my wife there to celebrate with my children, it makes it a very emotional day. To receive such an important honor from His Majesty the King – one of the most elegant men, and someone from the most important and respected institution in the world."
Meanwhile, Nicola appeared to ignore the ceremony entirely, instead sharing a post celebrating her sister with a photo of flowers.
Another insider said: "It's obvious where their focus is these days. Brooklyn and Nicola look content living in their own bubble, but it's created a real void within the family. People close to them feel this might be a point of no return."