EXCLUSIVE: Victoria and David Beckham 'Beyond Heartbroken' Over Estranged Son Brooklyn's Knighthood Ceremony Snub — 'There's No Going Back Now'

Sir David, 50, was knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, 4 November for services to sport and charity, marking one of the proudest moments of his life. But while his wife Lady Victoria, 51, and their three younger children – Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 14 – beamed beside him, Brooklyn, 26, was thousands of miles away in New York, busy promoting his hot sauce brand Cloud 23.

Victoria Beckham is "beyond heartbroken" after her eldest son Brooklyn failed to attend her husband Sir David Beckham 's knighthood ceremony – a move insiders told RadarOnline.com shows their family rift has now reached a point of no return.

His absence has reignited tensions within the family following months of strained relations with his parents and siblings.

A source close to the Beckhams said: "Victoria's heart is broken over Brooklyn's snub. She's tried everything to mend the relationship, but this feels like the final blow. Watching David receive such an honor without Brooklyn there – it was devastating for them both."

The insider added: "David was holding it together publicly, but behind closed doors, it hit him hard. He's always believed family comes first, and seeing his eldest so distant on such a monumental day was painful."