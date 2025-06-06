EXCLUSIVE: 'What Does He Have on Them?!' David Beckham Mocked After Finally Receiving Knighthood — Despite Branding Honors Committee 'C----' in Leaked Email
David Beckham has been mocked after finally receiving a knighthood following his desperate bid to land the honor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the soccer player's gong has caused widespread disbelief from some quarters, particularly after he once branded the Honors Committee, who select candidates for recognition, "unappreciative c----" in a leaked email.
Beckham's Royal 'Dirt'
His naysayers have questioned whether the Inter Miami owner has got "dirt" on the royals, as that may explain why he's receiving the award.
A source told us: "It's no secret David has been pushing for a knighthood for years, it's been a huge target.
"He knows it will enhance his brand and give him further prestige.
"But given what he's said in the past about the committee, it's surprising that it seems to have been forgotten about.
"Other people far more deserving of the honor may not have been so lucky had they fired off such catty remarks.
"No wonder some are asking 'what's he got on the royals?'"
Cosying Up To Charles
Taking to X, social media users documented their disapproval of Beckham being made a sir.
One wrote: "David Beckham getting a knighthood goes to show that if you whinge and whine enough and you are rich, then you can get what you want," another added: "If somebody wants something as desperately as he wanted a knighthood then they probably aren't suitable to have one."
A third chimed in: "Oh dear. Well, the very expensive and prolonged campaign has finally produced the dividend."
And a fourth commented: "Wipe your nose David. There’s something brown on the tip."
Politicians and fellow sports stars have spent years calling for the man known as "Golden Balls" to receive a knighthood.
Desperate For Knighthood
The father of four – married to fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham – has struck up a firm friendship with King Charles.
And the monarch dropped a potential hint last month that his wait was coming to an end.
He was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011 after helping to secure the London 2012 Olympics.
But he was blocked from getting the title by the Honours Committee after becoming caught up in a tax avoidance scheme, along with many other stars.
Beckham retired from playing in 2013, and his finances were cleared by the taxman at least four years ago – paving the way for him to finally get the coveted honor.
The former L.A. Galaxy star David had been given an OBE in 2003 for services to football.
He received it from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, watched by proud Victoria, sons Brooklyn and Romeo, and his grandparents.
Beckham and his wife have an estimated combined net worth of $680million.
He also has a long history of charitable work, which will have been considered by officials on the Honors Committee.
Last year, he was formally made a charity ambassador by the King, and Beckham was buzzing with excitement at teaming up with him on the royal’s Foundation.