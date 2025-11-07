Bombshell: James Comey's Prosecutor Daughter Offered Epstein Freedom — If He Implicated Trump in Sex Crimes, Cellmate Claims

A former cellmate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein made a bombshell allegation, claiming Epstein was offered the chance to walk free if he would implicate Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In an even more staggering detail, the person who made the alleged offer was allegedly Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Maurene Comey Allegedly Offered to Let Jeffrey Epstein 'Walk Free'

Source: MEGA Maurene Comey allegedly pressured Jeffrey Epstein to spill the beans on Donald Trump.

Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who shared a prison cell with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan after he was arrested on child sex-trafficking charges in 2019, claimed Epstein informed him of the alleged deal. Tartaglione claimed Epstein said Maurene was pressuring him to spill the beans on Trump, who was serving his first term in the White House at the time. "Prosecutors... told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Esptein’s crimes, he would walk free," he alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Maurene Comey Allegedly Told Jeffrey Epstein He 'Didn't Have to Prove Anything' About Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told his cellmate Donald Trump 'was not involved' in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

The wild allegations didn't stop there, as Tartaglione went on to note Maurene allegedly told Epstein he "didn't have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it." "According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were ‘her people, not [Trump’s]," he alleged. Tartaglione also claimed he discussed Trump with Epstein and explicitly stated Trump "was not involved in Epstein's crimes."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.

Epstein died on August 10, 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide. Regardless of that, rumors have run rampant for years that he was killed in order to stop him from spilling the beans on powerful people. Tartaglione's accusations come fresh on the heels of Democrats continuing to call for the unredacted Epstein files to be released. Trump also previously called for the files to be outed, writing on Truth Social In July, "I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval."

What's in the Epstein Files?

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Democrats have been calling for the Epstein files to be released.