Bombshell: James Comey's Prosecutor Daughter Offered Epstein Freedom — If He Implicated Trump in Sex Crimes, Cellmate Claims
Nov. 6 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
A former cellmate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein made a bombshell allegation, claiming Epstein was offered the chance to walk free if he would implicate Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an even more staggering detail, the person who made the alleged offer was allegedly Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017.
Maurene Comey Allegedly Offered to Let Jeffrey Epstein 'Walk Free'
Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who shared a prison cell with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan after he was arrested on child sex-trafficking charges in 2019, claimed Epstein informed him of the alleged deal.
Tartaglione claimed Epstein said Maurene was pressuring him to spill the beans on Trump, who was serving his first term in the White House at the time.
"Prosecutors... told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Esptein’s crimes, he would walk free," he alleged.
Maurene Comey Allegedly Told Jeffrey Epstein He 'Didn't Have to Prove Anything' About Donald Trump
The wild allegations didn't stop there, as Tartaglione went on to note Maurene allegedly told Epstein he "didn't have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it."
"According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were ‘her people, not [Trump’s]," he alleged.
Tartaglione also claimed he discussed Trump with Epstein and explicitly stated Trump "was not involved in Epstein's crimes."
Jeffrey Epstein's Death
Epstein died on August 10, 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide.
Regardless of that, rumors have run rampant for years that he was killed in order to stop him from spilling the beans on powerful people.
Tartaglione's accusations come fresh on the heels of Democrats continuing to call for the unredacted Epstein files to be released.
Trump also previously called for the files to be outed, writing on Truth Social In July, "I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval."
What's in the Epstein Files?
In the Epstein files is a rumored client list that people want outed so they know who was involved in Epstein's heinous acts and crimes.
David Schoen, Epstein's former lawyer, spoke out earlier this year to claim the entire situation involving the Epstein files "has been handled quite clumsily."
He also shared he doesn't believe a client list exists as he doesn't "believe Jeffrey Epstein planned to blackmail anyone."
"I think that they jumped the gun," he said regarding Pam Bondi inititally claiming a client list was on her desk and, later, denying one existed. "I think they spoke before they knew what they had."
Schoen also asserted Epstein had no "dirt" on Trump.
He said: "It was an important issue to him. This was before I knew President Trump at all of course. This was 2019… This is at a time in which it would have behooved Mr. Epstein to give up every wealthy and famous person that he knew in his own defense.
"So, specifically, I asked him about Donald Trump because they had been publicly associated in the past, and Trump threw him out of his club years earlier. He said, 'Absolutely not.'"