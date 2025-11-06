Virginia Elementary Teacher Shot by Student, 6, Awarded $10Million — After School's Assistant Principal 'Ignored Warning Signs' The Young Boy Had a Gun
Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
A former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been awarded over $10million, RadarOnline.com can report, after a jury found a former assistant principal ignored warning signs the boy had brought a gun to the school.
Abigail Zwerner sued her boss, Ebony Parker, the former vice principal of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, for gross negligence, alleging Parker ignored multiple warnings the young child had a gun on campus and was planning the heinous act in 2023.
Zwerner Suffered Injuries
A panel of three men and four women sided with Zwerner, and awarded her $10 million in damages, plus interest, after she was severly wounded by the student.
The bullet ripped through her hand and chest, and left her with a collapsed lung.
After the verdict, Zwerner’s attorneys spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, celebrating the decision.
"I remember just three years ago, almost to this date, hearing for the first time Abby’s story, and thinking that this could have been prevented," attorney Diane Toscano said.
"So now to hear from a jury of her peers that they agree that this tragedy could have been prevented... we’re very happy with the outcome for today, and we’re happy that Abby’s story got to be told."
Parker is still facing criminal charges of felony child abuse and neglect for her alleged indifference in a separate legal matter.
Zwegner Felt 'Uncomfortable' Around the Student
In the months before the disturbing incident, Zwerner shared how "uncomfortable" she felt with the student in her class. She detailed separate incidents in two emails.
The first incident took place on October 11, when Zwerner alerted administrators the child displayed concerning behavior after he allegedly gave one of his classmates the middle finger.
Less than a month later, Zwerner sent superiors another email regarding the student's alleged actions.
Email Allegations Against the Student
In it, she described a typical elementary classroom day with the boy that turned violent.
The teacher shared that the troubled child pushed another student to the ground after he "bumped into a classmate while running around the class."
Zwerner then sent superiors yet another email regarding the student's alleged actions.
"As of today, I do not feel comfortable with him returning to my classroom," the teacher wrote in the follow-up email to Parker.
The teacher also suggested a meeting with the student's parents to discuss "behavioral difficulties."
The Boy's Mother Speaks Out
Months after the shooting, the mother of the 6-year-old student spoke out on the disturbing incident and claimed her son "felt like he was being ignored."
At the time of the shooting, the student was on a special care plan that required his mother or father to be in class with him, however, the week of the shooting was the first time that the student's parents were not present.
According to Zwerner's lawsuit, the student had a "history of random violence" and was known to have "attacked students and teachers alike."
The mother described her son as "energetic" and said despite his ADHD, he was working on a plan to improve his disruptive behavior.
"He has ADHD. Some people have it mildly. He's off the wall," Deja Taylor continued. "Doesn't sit still ever. He had started medication and he was meeting his goals academically."