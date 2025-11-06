Virginia Elementary Teacher Shot by Student, 6, Awarded $10Million — After School's Assistant Principal 'Ignored Warning Signs' The Young Boy Had a Gun

Abigail Zwerner sued her boss, Ebony Parker, the former vice principal of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, for gross negligence, alleging Parker ignored multiple warnings the young child had a gun on campus and was planning the heinous act in 2023.

A former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been awarded over $10million, RadarOnline.com can report, after a jury found a former assistant principal ignored warning signs the boy had brought a gun to the school.

A panel of three men and four women sided with Zwerner, and awarded her $10 million in damages, plus interest, after she was severly wounded by the student.

The bullet ripped through her hand and chest, and left her with a collapsed lung.

After the verdict, Zwerner’s attorneys spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, celebrating the decision.

"I remember just three years ago, almost to this date, hearing for the first time Abby’s story, and thinking that this could have been prevented," attorney Diane Toscano said.

"So now to hear from a jury of her peers that they agree that this tragedy could have been prevented... we’re very happy with the outcome for today, and we’re happy that Abby’s story got to be told."

Parker is still facing criminal charges of felony child abuse and neglect for her alleged indifference in a separate legal matter.