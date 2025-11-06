EXCLUSIVE: 'Panicked' Meghan Markle 'Already Preparing to Go Legal' Over Fears Prince William Will 'Inevitably' Come for Her Duchess Title As Soon As He's Crowned King

Sources told us Prince William, 43, played a key role in supporting his father's firm stance against his disgraced uncle – which has now led to renewed anxiety in Montecito the Sussexes' titles could be targeted next.

A source close to the couple said: "Meghan's really anxious that William could one day use his position to strip her of the title. She's been telling friends, 'No one's taking my 'Duchess' away.' To her, it's so much more than a title – it's tied to who she is, what she's built and how the world sees her. Losing it would feel like being written out of the story entirely."

Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020, moving to California to raise their two children, Prince Archie, 6 and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Since then, they have built a global brand around their royal identities, launching media projects, philanthropy and Markle's new lifestyle venture As Ever, which sells luxury goods such as jams and pancake mix.