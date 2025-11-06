Your tip
A Silver Fox! Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable with Grey Hair and Beard as He Launches Anticipated Hollywood Comeback After Legal Nightmare

Johnny Depp's makeover for a new role has stunned fans.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

Johnny Depp has shocked fans with dramatic new look as part of his highly-anticipated silver screen comeback following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Depp, 62, looked like a silver fox with a head full of gray hair – and matching gray beard – in photos shared on social media.

Depp's Dramatic Makeover

The studio teased a 'first look' at Depp's new film on Instagram.

Lionsgate studio shared a snap on Instagram teasing a "first look" at Depp's new action thriller Day Drinker, in which he stars alongside Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline.

In the photo, the Pirates of the Caribbean star donned a navy suit with a powder blue button down as he clutched a rocks glass in one hand.

Depp also appeared to be wearing light blue colored contacts for the role, which, paired with his gray locks and beard, gave off an icy and somewhat unsettling vibe despite his deep golden tan.

Fans in the comment section drooled over Depp's sharp look.

One Instagram user wrote, "Hellllllloooo Handsome!!" as a second echoed, "Looking great!"

Others gushed over the 62-year-old embracing his age.

An enthusiastic fan commented, "Wow!!!! Better than ever!!!!!" and another added, "Age looks good on you" with a fire emoji.

Depp's New Project Sparks Concern

While fans gushed over Depp and shared their excitement for his new film, insiders claimed the actor's inner circle are worried his latest roles are a "cry for help."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp previously described another project he's working on, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, as a tribute to troubled artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Depp is directing and producing the biographical drama – and sources claimed the actor's portrayal of the boozy, self-destructive painter has raised concerns among his loved ones.

An insider said: "If Three Days on the Wing of Madness is Depp's bid to revive his career, it's overshadowed by excessive self-indulgence and turmoil."

The source added: "He's still drinking heavily and is now a virtual recluse at a mansion in England.

"This movie is undoubtedly a cry for help, telling the world he feels as tortured, tormented and ultimately doomed as Modigliani. He's still a boozy, lost, hell-raiser at heart."

Depp has previously acknowledged how he's turned into a hermit – and confessed he was the "happiest" while living in France with ex Vanessa Paradis.

The actor has been holed up in a London rental by himself and is said to be reluctant to venture outside out of fear of being recognized.

While reflecting on the years he and Paradis spent raising their children – Lily-Rose, 26, and Jack, 23 – Depp was asked if he missed those days.

He said: "My kids growing up in the south of France in their youth? I was 'Papa.' I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa."

Depp doubled down on his longing for the old days when he was asked where in the world feels like "home."

"Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies," he answered.

"That's the only place that ever felt like home."

