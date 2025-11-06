A Silver Fox! Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable with Grey Hair and Beard as He Launches Anticipated Hollywood Comeback After Legal Nightmare

The actor has been holed up in a London rental by himself and is said to be reluctant to venture outside out of fear of being recognized.

While reflecting on the years he and Paradis spent raising their children – Lily-Rose, 26, and Jack, 23 – Depp was asked if he missed those days.

He said: "My kids growing up in the south of France in their youth? I was 'Papa.' I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa."

Depp doubled down on his longing for the old days when he was asked where in the world feels like "home."

"Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies," he answered.

"That's the only place that ever felt like home."