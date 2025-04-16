EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Jaundice Fear — Actor Sparks Health Scare After Appearing 'Yellow' in New 'Day Drinker' Role Years After 'Pint of Wine' Confession Went Viral
Johnny Depp has left fans on edge after debuting an alarming new look in his Blockbuster comeback.
The 61-year-old actor appeared jaundice while on set of his new film Day Drinker, and people are reportedly worried his unrecognizable look could be an implication of inner health issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood star is officially back in action as filming kicked off this week on his latest project – his first since his bitter court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
The actor shed his signature dark hair and scruffy beard for a striking new look, donning grey hair, a more filled-out appearance, and vivid blue contacts for the role.
Pulling his silver strands back from his face, he stepped out in a navy suit and open-collared shirt, noticeably ditching his usual statement accessories and rocker edge.
But one noticeable difference was in the color of Depp's skin – which appeared to have a much more yellow tint.
According to insiders, health concerns have been on the rise as fans are speculating the actor could be suffering from jaundice.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Johnny looks frighteningly jaundiced in his new role and it's really scaring people that it's not make-up but the effects of his years of caning it."
The worry comes after Depp previously admitted to pouring himself a "mega pint of wine" he "thought necessary" while battling it out in court with Heard.
After years of working on smaller projects like Jeanne du Barry, Depp is stepping back into the spotlight with his first major studio film in years.
Despite his absence from big-budget blockbusters, the star insists he never left, saying in 2023: "I didn’t go anywhere... I’ve been sitting around."
Now, he's making a splash in a new Lionsgate film alongside Penélope Cruz and Madelyn Cline, directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb.
Depp has been desperately trying to restore his reputation following his high-profile legal battle against his former wife.
The two were only married for 15 months before their acrimonious $7million divorce in 2017 amid back-and-forth abuse allegations.
Recently, Depp said he doesn't want the "baggage" of openly resenting anyone – three years after his war with the Australian actress ended.
He explained: "Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah, yeah, yeah he is off the map... endless stuff.
"I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man.
"Everything that we experience, whether you're given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way.
"So I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don't have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?"
In January, we revealed Depp's Hollywood Vampires bandmate, Alice Cooper, dished on the actor choosing to live a sober lifestyle.
Speaking about the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who plays guitar in the band, Cooper said: "We’re all sober and he's sitting there and he has an alcohol-free Heineken. And he's vaping.
"So he's got phony cigarettes and phony alcohol, and I told him he was gonna have a phony heart attack."