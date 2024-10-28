Johnny Depp Bizarrely Compares Himself to OJ Simpson In Rant About How He Was Abandoned in Hollywood 'Wilderness' In Wake of Amber Heard Scandals
Johnny Depp has bizarrely claimed being abandoned in the Hollywood wilderness left him feeling like OJ Simpson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 61, made the claims during a new interview to promote his latest movie Modì.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor admitted being able to escape into the minds and workings of his characters, while things are "crumbling all around" him, was a great relief before comparing himself to Simpson.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It is also helpful in certain instances, especially when things are crumbling all around.
"It's weird to be able to escape, not into a character, but it is good to be able to inhabit a character, and as everything is in your toolbox - some of that stuff can be used as available stimulus.
"Which is great. So yeah. Everything has been... it has really, it just is. And on some level, it is gonna be around, that kind of thing. It’s like OJ or something. But hey, it just happened. That’s all."
- Johnny Depp Was Flat Out Broke, Had ‘Delinquent Streak’ Before Hollywood Fame
- Johnny Depp Spotted With Red-Haired Mystery Woman In Italy Days After Judge Shuts Down Amber Heard's Plea For New Trial
- Hollywood's Hidden Crowns: The Famous Faces With Official Links to the Royal Family — From Angelina Jolie to George Bush
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Former football star Simpson’s media career came to an abrupt end in 1994 after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Even his acquittal the following year after a "trial of the century" could do nothing to restore his reputation.
He died last April aged 76 of cancer, three years after serving a near decade-long sentence for a Las Vegas robbery.
Depp is currently desperately trying to restore his reputation following his high-profile legal battle against former wife Amber Heard, 38.
And the actor says he doesn't want the "baggage" of openly resenting anyone - two years after his war with the Australian actress ended.
He said: "Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah, yeah, yeah he is off the map... endless stuff.
"I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man.
"Everything that we experience, whether you're given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way.
"So I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don't have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?"
Depp and Heard were only married for 15 months before their acrimonious $7M divorce in 2017 amid back-and-forth abuse allegations.
The actor also appeared on Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan on Sunday to promote Modì, his second directorial effort.
Depp gave a shout out to his producer and cast member Al Pacino, who originally wanted to direct him in the project back in 1997: "When Al Pacino speaks, we listen."
Johnny's biopic on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani - set over three days in Paris circa 1916 - is based on Dennis McIntyre's 1980 three-act play Modigliani.
Depp made his feature directorial debut in 1997 helming his panned drama The Brave starring himself and Marlon Brando, which was never released in the U.S.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.