EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing New Sex Trafficking Storm — as He's Slapped With Claims He 'Bedded Other Victims'

The allegations come weeks after an August 2010 email exchange emerged in which sex abuser Epstein introduced Andrew to a woman who had reportedly been subjected to years of abuse.

Epstein wrote: "I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with."

Andrew replied: "Would be delighted to see her. Please give her my contact details."

It is not known whether the pair ever met. The woman is said to now be 43 and a yoga instructor living with a son and trying to rebuild her life.

In a letter sent last week and signed by 16 Democratic members of the committee, Subramanyam called on Andrew to testify under oath about his dealings with Epstein.

The congressman has also confirmed plans to call the ex-duke's former royal protection officers and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, to give evidence.