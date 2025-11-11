EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Facing New Sex Trafficking Storm — as He's Slapped With Claims He 'Bedded Other Victims'
Nov. 10 2025, Published 9:14 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal the commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew is facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct after a U.S. congressman claimed his old pal Jeffrey Epstein may have trafficked multiple women to the disgraced former royal – not just Virginia Giuffre.
Democratic congressman Suhas Subramanyam, who sits on the powerful House Committee on Oversight, said testimony from survivors of Epstein's sex-trafficking network suggested Andrew, 65, had been introduced to other women who were allegedly abused by the financier.
Congress Launches Explosive New Epstein Inquiry
The committee is leading a new inquiry into what have been dubbed the "Epstein Files" – a tranche of documents and evidence said to reveal the billionaire's global network of clients and enablers.
Subramanyam said: "We have reason to believe that there are others who may have been trafficked to Andrew. Many of the survivors came to Capitol Hill and we spoke to them. They have been so courageous and gave us very valuable information as far as where to look."
Another source told RadarOnline.com: "Andrew bedded other trafficking victims, not just Virginia."
Emails Reveal Chilling Epstein Connection
The allegations come weeks after an August 2010 email exchange emerged in which sex abuser Epstein introduced Andrew to a woman who had reportedly been subjected to years of abuse.
Epstein wrote: "I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with."
Andrew replied: "Would be delighted to see her. Please give her my contact details."
It is not known whether the pair ever met. The woman is said to now be 43 and a yoga instructor living with a son and trying to rebuild her life.
In a letter sent last week and signed by 16 Democratic members of the committee, Subramanyam called on Andrew to testify under oath about his dealings with Epstein.
The congressman has also confirmed plans to call the ex-duke's former royal protection officers and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, to give evidence.
Lawmakers Say 'Andrew Knows More Than He's Admitted'
A Washington source familiar with the investigation said: "Lawmakers are convinced Andrew knows more than he's ever revealed about how Epstein's network functioned and who was part of it. The survivors keep bringing up his name – they're demanding the truth."
Another insider said: "The committee has received accounts suggesting Epstein connected Andrew with several young women in deeply suspicious situations. Lawmakers are intent on uncovering whether he knew those women were being trafficked."
An inquiry has already obtained 17,000 financial documents from Epstein's estate, but is now following what investigators describe as "the money trail."
Subramanyam said: "The reason we went after those financial documents is because the victims told us to. They said we should follow the money – the accounts and financial activities tell the story of the sex trafficking and criminal behavior of Jeffrey Epstein."
Pressure Mounts on Former Royal to Testify
Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles by King Charles over his ties to Epstein, has always vehemently denied Virginia Giuffre's claims she was trafficked to him for sex on three occasions when she was 17.
He settled her civil case in 2022 for a reported $15 million, without any admission of wrongdoing.
Subramanyam says the committee will continue to press for Andrew's cooperation. "If he has nothing to hide and did nothing wrong, as he alleges, then he should have no problem coming before us and telling his side," he said. "Even if he doesn't come and tell us what he knows, we will find the documents. We will get to the bottom of this."
However, a royal insider said Andrew has no plans to appear voluntarily before Congress. "If he testifies, he risks opening himself up to criminal prosecution," the source said. "There's absolutely no way he's going to take that gamble."
Members of the UK Parliament are due to debate Andrew's conduct later this week as pressure builds on the former royal to explain his links to Epstein's sex-trafficking network.