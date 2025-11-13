EXCLUSIVE: New Royal Rift Erupts Between King Charles and Prince William Over 'Sentimental' Monarch Pushing Disgraced Brother Andrew Windsor's Daughter Beatrice to the Forefront of The Firm

A source told Rob Schuter, who posts on Substack under the Naughty But Nice handle William is "strongly opposed" to his father's surprise decision to thrust Beatrice back into the royal spotlight as its both "too soon" and "too risky" considering her former Duke of York father's scandals.

But an insider said Charles, 76, overruled William, 43, as he has always been "sentimental."

Despite senior aides' worries, cancer-stricken Charles is said to have personally rubber-stamped 37-year-old Beatrice's new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust and dispatched her for a hospital visit in London, her first major solo outing in years.

The move is said to have "blindsided" courtiers who believed the Yorks were still "benched" in the wake of Andrew's Epstein scandal.