Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: New Royal Rift Erupts Between King Charles and Prince William Over 'Sentimental' Monarch Pushing Disgraced Brother Andrew Windsor's Daughter Beatrice to the Forefront of The Firm

Split photos of King Charles, Prince Williamd and Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

A shocking new rift has emerged as King Charles promoted Beatrice, upsetting Prince William.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 9:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William and his father King Charles are locked in a fresh battle after the monarch's surprise decision to thrust Princess Beatrice back into public royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charles' move to deploy his disgraced younger brother Andrew Windsor's daughter for The Firm comes despite William believing it will drag the monarchy into more disgrace after Beatrice's father was stripped of his royal titles over his links to convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

William 'Strongly Opposed' to Beatrice's Return

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles surprised William by assigning Princess Beatrice new royal duties.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Rob Schuter, who posts on Substack under the Naughty But Nice handle William is "strongly opposed" to his father's surprise decision to thrust Beatrice back into the royal spotlight as its both "too soon" and "too risky" considering her former Duke of York father's scandals.

But an insider said Charles, 76, overruled William, 43, as he has always been "sentimental."

Despite senior aides' worries, cancer-stricken Charles is said to have personally rubber-stamped 37-year-old Beatrice's new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust and dispatched her for a hospital visit in London, her first major solo outing in years.

The move is said to have "blindsided" courtiers who believed the Yorks were still "benched" in the wake of Andrew's Epstein scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Prioritizes 'Family Redemption'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Beatrice visited a London hospital as her first major solo outing in years.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Schuter: "William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King's next health review.

"But His Majesty insisted – he thinks the family needs to heal in public.

"William's pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won't see it."

Beatrice's re-emergence comes at a delicate moment for the royal household. Andrew has been formally stripped of his titles, honours and the style "His Royal Highness" following his links to Epstein and the posthumous publication of allegations by the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre.

The King used his royal prerogative to issue letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm on 3 November 2025, declaring Andrew would "no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince.'"

Andrew will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew's Stripped Titles

Article continues below advertisement
photo of prince andrew and king charles.
Source: mega

Andrew lost all royal titles and the style 'His Royal Highness' in November 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

A source added about Beatrice's new role in the royal family: "On one hand, William appears focused on safeguarding the monarchy's reputation, but on the other, Charles appears keen to promote family redemption and public unity."

The formal removal of Andrew's royal status was meant to allow the monarchy to draw a firm public line under his scandal and William feels by bringing Beatrice closer into the family it is undoing all that work.

Some aides also fear the move may reopen public scrutiny over the Yorks' past.

One explained: "Charles thinks the family must show unity in front of the country – but William thinks optics and timing matter."

For now, the King appears to have won this round of the royal chess game – but observers say William's patience may be "wearing thin" with his father.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Phot of The Wales Family

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Sad, Secret and X-Rated Reason Behind Prince William Slapping No Phone Rule on His and Kate Middleton's Children

Photo of Meghan Markle

She's Toast! Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Horrendous' Presentation for Cream Cheese and Bagels — After 'Diva Duchess' Faced Backlash Over Boiled Water Recipe

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Scandal's Lingering Shadow

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Some aides worried Beatrice’s new role could reopen scrutiny of the York family.

Andrew's long association with convicted sex offender Epstein plunged the monarchy into crisis.

Accused by Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was 17 – allegations he has consistently denied – Andrew faced global backlash following his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

In 2022, he settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit against him with a $15million out-of-court settlement, without an admission of guilt.

The scandal led to his expulsion from royal duties, then loss of military titles and now his royal honors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.