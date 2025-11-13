EXCLUSIVE: New Royal Rift Erupts Between King Charles and Prince William Over 'Sentimental' Monarch Pushing Disgraced Brother Andrew Windsor's Daughter Beatrice to the Forefront of The Firm
Nov. 12 2025, Published 9:04 p.m. ET
Prince William and his father King Charles are locked in a fresh battle after the monarch's surprise decision to thrust Princess Beatrice back into public royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles' move to deploy his disgraced younger brother Andrew Windsor's daughter for The Firm comes despite William believing it will drag the monarchy into more disgrace after Beatrice's father was stripped of his royal titles over his links to convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
William 'Strongly Opposed' to Beatrice's Return
A source told Rob Schuter, who posts on Substack under the Naughty But Nice handle William is "strongly opposed" to his father's surprise decision to thrust Beatrice back into the royal spotlight as its both "too soon" and "too risky" considering her former Duke of York father's scandals.
But an insider said Charles, 76, overruled William, 43, as he has always been "sentimental."
Despite senior aides' worries, cancer-stricken Charles is said to have personally rubber-stamped 37-year-old Beatrice's new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust and dispatched her for a hospital visit in London, her first major solo outing in years.
The move is said to have "blindsided" courtiers who believed the Yorks were still "benched" in the wake of Andrew's Epstein scandal.
Charles Prioritizes 'Family Redemption'
A source told Schuter: "William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King's next health review.
"But His Majesty insisted – he thinks the family needs to heal in public.
"William's pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won't see it."
Beatrice's re-emergence comes at a delicate moment for the royal household. Andrew has been formally stripped of his titles, honours and the style "His Royal Highness" following his links to Epstein and the posthumous publication of allegations by the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre.
The King used his royal prerogative to issue letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm on 3 November 2025, declaring Andrew would "no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince.'"
Andrew will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Prince Andrew's Stripped Titles
A source added about Beatrice's new role in the royal family: "On one hand, William appears focused on safeguarding the monarchy's reputation, but on the other, Charles appears keen to promote family redemption and public unity."
The formal removal of Andrew's royal status was meant to allow the monarchy to draw a firm public line under his scandal and William feels by bringing Beatrice closer into the family it is undoing all that work.
Some aides also fear the move may reopen public scrutiny over the Yorks' past.
One explained: "Charles thinks the family must show unity in front of the country – but William thinks optics and timing matter."
For now, the King appears to have won this round of the royal chess game – but observers say William's patience may be "wearing thin" with his father.
Epstein Scandal's Lingering Shadow
Andrew's long association with convicted sex offender Epstein plunged the monarchy into crisis.
Accused by Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was 17 – allegations he has consistently denied – Andrew faced global backlash following his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.
In 2022, he settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit against him with a $15million out-of-court settlement, without an admission of guilt.
The scandal led to his expulsion from royal duties, then loss of military titles and now his royal honors.