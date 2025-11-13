EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Sad, Secret and X-Rated Reason Behind Prince William Slapping No Phone Rule on His and Kate Middleton's Children

Prince William has publicly revealed for the first time his children are banned from owning smartphones – and sources tell RadarOnline.com the deeply personal reason behind the strict rule is to protect them from seeing the topless photographs of their mother, Princess Kate, that still circulate online more than a decade after they were illegally taken.

Speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck at the Cop30 summit in Rio, the Prince of Wales said: "Our children don't have phones. And to be honest, it's getting to the point where it's becoming a little bit of a tense issue. When George moves to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no Internet access. But I think he understands why. We communicate why we don't think it's right. It's the internet access I have a problem with."