Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Sad, Secret and X-Rated Reason Behind Prince William Slapping No Phone Rule on His and Kate Middleton's Children

Phot of The Wales Family
Source: MEGA

William banned phones for his kids due to a disturbing secret reason.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 8:47 p.m. ET

Prince William has publicly revealed for the first time his children are banned from owning smartphones – and sources tell RadarOnline.com the deeply personal reason behind the strict rule is to protect them from seeing the topless photographs of their mother, Princess Kate, that still circulate online more than a decade after they were illegally taken.

Speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck at the Cop30 summit in Rio, the Prince of Wales said: "Our children don't have phones. And to be honest, it's getting to the point where it's becoming a little bit of a tense issue. When George moves to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no Internet access. But I think he understands why. We communicate why we don't think it's right. It's the internet access I have a problem with."

Shielding Children from Kate's 'Worst Nightmare'

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William revealed his children cannot own smartphones.

A royal insider said: "William and Kate's decision isn't just about limiting screen time – it's about shielding their children from pain. Kate has lived with the trauma of those images of her topless since 2012. The idea that George or Charlotte might one day stumble across them online is her worst nightmare."

The invasive photographs, published by French magazine Closer while the then-Duchess of Cambridge sunbathed topless on a private French villa balcony, caused outrage and led to a landmark court case in which the publication was fined for invasion of privacy.

But the images – taken with a telephoto lens – have never fully disappeared from the internet.

A Palace aide said: "Kate knows the pictures can't ever be completely erased. That's the curse of the Internet – once something's online, it's there forever. "The no-phone rule is as much about emotional protection as it is about parenting philosophy."

Protection From the Internet's Toxic Side

Photo of Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis
Source: MEGA

He explained the rule protects them from seeing topless photos of Princess Kate.

Friends added the Waleses' instinct has always been to protect their three kids – George, 12, Charlotte, 10 , and 7-year-old Louis.

One said: "William saw how much the exposure of those topless photos devastated Kate and he doesn't want his kids anywhere near the toxic side of the Internet – the trolling, the gossip, or the cruel curiosity that still surrounds those images."

Royal commentators say the Waleses' approach reflects wider fears about children's online safety and the culture of celebrity voyeurism that has targeted the royal family before.

Photo of Princess Kate and Prince Louis
Source: MEGA

Kate insisted that smartphones drive families apart and limit real connection.

One insider added they also do not want their children reading about their uncle Andrew Windsor's murky links to the late s-- predator Jeffrey Epstein.

A source praised the Waleses' smartphones ban for their children by saying: "The Princess of Wales has been very clear – smartphones drive families apart. William and Kate believe children should be talking and connecting, not glued to screens."

Strict Screen-Free Home Rule

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Palace confirmed the children live completely screen-free at home.

While their eldest son, Prince George, attends Lambrook School, where phones are banned, sources say the rule at home is even stricter.

"It's completely screen-free at home," a palace insider said.

"Kate is determined her children grow up grounded and shielded from the same invasive world that once hurt her. For her, this isn't simply a rule – it's a way of keeping them safe."

